How to Watch Liverpool vs. Leeds United on TV, Live Stream
Liverpool and Leeds United will renew their historic rivalry on Sunday when they meet in a preseason friendly at Soldier Field in Chicago.
Both clubs have already faced Wrexham and Sunderland during their U.S. tours, but their results have gone in opposite directions. Liverpool are off to a perfect start, beating Sunderland 4–2 and Wrexham 1–0, keeping new boss Andoni Iraola happy and undefeated.
Leeds began with a 3–2 loss to Wrexham before responding with a 1–0 win over Sunderland, thanks to Lukas Nmecha’s goal.
While preseason results are rarely a true indicator of what lies ahead, this fixture carries extra intrigue. Liverpool and Leeds have shared a fierce, complicated rivalry dating back to the 1960s, meaning fans in Chicago could be in for a competitive encounter.
Here’s how to watch the upcoming friendly.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Leeds Kick Off?
- Location: Chicago, United States
- Stadium: Soldier Field
- Date: Sunday, Aug. 2
- Kickoff Time: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. BST
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Leeds on TV, Live Stream
For viewers in the United States, Liverpool vs. Leeds United will be available on ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, fuboTV and the ESPN app.
In Mexico, the match will be broadcast exclusively on Claro Sports.
UK viewers can only watch through Liverpool’s official channel, LFCTV, which requires a paid subscription.
There are no broadcasts available in Canada.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App
Mexico
Claro Sports
United Kingdom
LFCTV
What’s Next for Liverpool, Leeds?
After their meeting in Chicago, both Liverpool and Leeds United still have a few preseason fixtures remaining before the 2026–27 Premier League season begins on the weekend of Aug. 22.
Liverpool’s remaining schedule starts with a clash against French side Monaco on Aug. 9, followed by a meeting with Italian outfit Como on Aug. 16. The Reds open their Premier League campaign against Newcastle United on Aug. 23.
Leeds, meanwhile, have three more preseason tests ahead. They face RB Leipzig on Aug. 8, Manchester United on Aug. 12 and Augsburg on Aug. 15, before kicking off their Premier League season on Aug. 22 against Nottingham Forest.
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Barnaby Lane, better known as Barney, is a soccer writer for SI FC. With nearly a decade of experience in the industry, he has worked for a range of household-name publications in both the United States and the United Kingdom, and has interviewed some of the world’s biggest athletes—from Usain Bolt and Rafael Nadal to Christian Pulisic (though his favorite interview remains Adebayo Akinfenwa). Barney specializes in Premier League soccer, covering everything from the nostalgia of years gone by to the modern, vastly different landscape of today’s game. He also has experience reporting on La Liga and Major League Soccer, the latter of which he developed a particular affinity for during his university days at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond.