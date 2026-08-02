How to Watch Liverpool vs. Leeds United on TV, Live Stream

Liverpool and Leeds United will renew their historic rivalry on Sunday when they meet in a preseason friendly at Soldier Field in Chicago.

Both clubs have already faced Wrexham and Sunderland during their U.S. tours, but their results have gone in opposite directions. Liverpool are off to a perfect start, beating Sunderland 4–2 and Wrexham 1–0, keeping new boss Andoni Iraola happy and undefeated.

Leeds began with a 3–2 loss to Wrexham before responding with a 1–0 win over Sunderland, thanks to Lukas Nmecha’s goal.

While preseason results are rarely a true indicator of what lies ahead, this fixture carries extra intrigue. Liverpool and Leeds have shared a fierce, complicated rivalry dating back to the 1960s, meaning fans in Chicago could be in for a competitive encounter.

Here’s how to watch the upcoming friendly.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Leeds Kick Off?

Location: Chicago, United States

Chicago, United States Stadium: Soldier Field

Soldier Field Date: Sunday, Aug. 2

Sunday, Aug. 2 Kickoff Time: 4:00 p.m. ET / 1:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. BST

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Leeds on TV, Live Stream

For viewers in the United States, Liverpool vs. Leeds United will be available on ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, fuboTV and the ESPN app.

In Mexico, the match will be broadcast exclusively on Claro Sports.

UK viewers can only watch through Liverpool’s official channel, LFCTV, which requires a paid subscription.

There are no broadcasts available in Canada.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States ESPN Deportes, ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App Mexico Claro Sports United Kingdom LFCTV

What’s Next for Liverpool, Leeds?

Andoni Iraola has enjoyed a strong start to his Liverpool career. | Ian Horrocks/Sunderland AFC/Getty Images

After their meeting in Chicago, both Liverpool and Leeds United still have a few preseason fixtures remaining before the 2026–27 Premier League season begins on the weekend of Aug. 22.

Liverpool’s remaining schedule starts with a clash against French side Monaco on Aug. 9, followed by a meeting with Italian outfit Como on Aug. 16. The Reds open their Premier League campaign against Newcastle United on Aug. 23.

Leeds, meanwhile, have three more preseason tests ahead. They face RB Leipzig on Aug. 8, Manchester United on Aug. 12 and Augsburg on Aug. 15, before kicking off their Premier League season on Aug. 22 against Nottingham Forest.

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