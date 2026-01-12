How to Watch Liverpool vs. Barnsley on TV, Live Stream
Liverpool and Barnsley face off at Anfield in the penultimate game of what has been an entertaining FA Cup third round.
The competition has thrown up plenty of its famous upsets so far and Liverpool will be keen to avoid falling to a similar fate. Arne Slot’s side enter the game on a 10-match unbeaten run but have suffered three straight draws and are battling a number of significant injuries.
Last time these two sides met was in the fifth round of this competition in 2008. Barnsley ran out 2–1 winners at Anfield on that day and would love a similar result this time around.
Here’s how you can follow all the action across the globe.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Barnsley Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Monday, Jan. 12
- Kick-off Time: 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT
- Referee: Farai Hallam
- VAR: Not in use
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Barnsley on TV, Live Stream
It’s TNT Sports 1 for viewers in the United Kingdom, who can also catch the action through discovery+. Prime Video also has access to the game through a subscription to the latter.
Fans in the United States can tune in through ESPN Select or the ESPN App, with the match also broadcast through fuboTV.
In Canada, the Sportsnet network will show the game on various region-specific channels, while Mexico’s broadcast rights belong to Max Mexico.
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 1, discovery+, Prime Video (additional subscription required)
United States
ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App
Canada
Sportsnet East, Sportsnet Ontario, Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet West, Sportsnet World, Sportsnet Plus
Mexico
Max Mexico
What’s Next for Liverpool, Barnsley?
Liverpool are back in action on Saturday when they welcome to Burnley to Anfield for a Premier League meeting. The Reds will likely remain without Mohamed Salah after Egypt’s progression to the Africa Cup of Nations semi-final.
As for Barnsley, their battle for survival in League One continues on the same day with an almighty clash with Blackpool. The two sides are tied on points just outside the relegation zone and will see this as a must-win.