How to Watch Liverpool vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream
One of world football’s fiercest rivalries will be staged at Anfield on Sunday when Liverpool host bitter adversaries Manchester United in the Premier League.
The two sides have played out some classic battles over the past decade, but it’s Liverpool who have enjoyed the bulk of recent meetings. The Reds have handed United some thrashings over the past few seasons, including that famous 7–0 win under Jürgen Klopp back in 2022–23.
Liverpool find themselves in underwhelming form for the first meeting of the 2025–26 campaign, however, with the Red Devils eager to take advantage and secure their first win at Anfield since Wayne Rooney fired them to glory in 2016.
Regardless of the final outcome, drama is destined to be on full view at Anfield, with both teams desperate for the points and bragging rights this weekend.
Here’s how to watch the standout fixture of the Premier League weekend.
What Time Does Liverpool vs. Man Utd Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Sunday, Oct. 19
- Kick-off Time: 4.30 p.m. BST / 11.30 a.m. ET / 8.30 a.m. PT
- Referee: Michael Oliver
- VAR: Darren England
How to Watch Liverpool vs. Man Utd on TV and Live Stream
As expected, Sky Sports have chosen to broadcast the clash between Liverpool and United in the United Kingdom. The fixture takes the traditional blockbuster slot of 4.30 p.m. on Sunday, with the action also available on Sky GO.
Telemundo and NBC are among the broadcasters providing coverage of the clash in the United States, along with fuboTV, who are also showing the match in Canada.
Canadians can also view the game via DAZN and Amazon Prime Video, with the latter showing the match alongside Caliente TV in Mexico, too.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, Telemundo
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN, Amazon Prime Video, fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network
Mexico
Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Liverpool and Man Utd?
Liverpool have a busy end to October, with three more fixtures after United’s visit. They travel to Hugo Ekitiké’s former club Eintracht Frankfurt in the Champions League midweek, before returning to Premier League action away at Brentford next weekend. They close out the month at home to new bogey side Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup.
United’s absence from UEFA competition and early Carabao Cup exit means they have just one more fixture this month. After journeying to Anfield, they welcome Brighton & Hove Albion to Manchester in the Premier League.