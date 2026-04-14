How to Watch Liverpool vs. PSG on TV, Live Stream
Liverpool felt the full wrath of Paris Saint-Germain’s fluid brilliance last Wednesday, but Arne Slot’s Reds remain in the quarterfinal tie at the halfway point.
The six-time European champions were so distinctly inferior at Parc des Princes that it’s hard to envisage the holders succumbing to Anfield’s aura on Tuesday night.
Moreover, Liverpool’s Merseyside cauldron has struggled to produce a special European night since Jürgen Klopp’s side unforgettably roared back against Barcelona in 2019. Nevertheless, a profligate PSG means the Reds’ deficit is only two, and spirits around the club have been raised in time for the Parisians’ visit thanks to the youthful exuberance of 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha, who inspired Saturday’s victory over Fulham.
There’s an outside chance of something special taking place on Tuesday night, but there’s also the anticlimactic possibility of a Parisian walkover to consider, too.
Here’s how to watch the quarterfinal second leg on TV.
- Liverpool vs. PSG: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
- Liverpool XI vs. PSG—Champions League Quarterfinal: Injury News, Predicted Lineup
What Time Does Liverpool vs. PSG Kick Off?
- Location: Liverpool, England
- Stadium: Anfield
- Date: Tuesday, April 14
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET
- Referee: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)
How to Watch Liverpool vs. PSG on TV, Live Stream
Amazon Prime Video has exclusive rights to 17 Champions League matches in the United Kingdom, including PSG’s visit to Anfield on Tuesday night.
Paramount+ is the sole English-language broadcast in the United States, while ViX will provide a broadcast for Spanish speakers.
DAZN and fuboTV have covered the overwhelming majority of Champions League fixtures for those tuning in from Canada and will do so again for this game, while TNT Sports and HBO Max are the lead broadcasters in Mexico.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, ViX
United Kingdom
Amazon Prime Video
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
TNT Sports, Max Mexico
What’s Next for Liverpool, PSG?
Liverpool’s top-five hopes were boosted at the weekend, with Chelsea’s 3–0 defeat to Manchester City following their comfortable 2–0 win over Fulham. Local bragging rights are at stake on Sunday afternoon, as the Hill Dickinson Stadium plays host to its first Merseyside derby.
There will be no Ligue 1 postponements for PSG in the aftermath of their quarterfinal, with Lyon, who ended their lengthy wait for a victory against Lorient on Sunday, visiting Parc des Princes.
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James Cormack is a freelancer soccer writer for Sports Illustrated FC. An expert on Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, he follows Italian and German soccer, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.