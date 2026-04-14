Liverpool felt the full wrath of Paris Saint-Germain’s fluid brilliance last Wednesday, but Arne Slot’s Reds remain in the quarterfinal tie at the halfway point.

The six-time European champions were so distinctly inferior at Parc des Princes that it’s hard to envisage the holders succumbing to Anfield’s aura on Tuesday night.

Moreover, Liverpool’s Merseyside cauldron has struggled to produce a special European night since Jürgen Klopp’s side unforgettably roared back against Barcelona in 2019. Nevertheless, a profligate PSG means the Reds’ deficit is only two, and spirits around the club have been raised in time for the Parisians’ visit thanks to the youthful exuberance of 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha, who inspired Saturday’s victory over Fulham.

There’s an outside chance of something special taking place on Tuesday night, but there’s also the anticlimactic possibility of a Parisian walkover to consider, too.

Here’s how to watch the quarterfinal second leg on TV.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. PSG Kick Off?

Location : Liverpool, England

: Liverpool, England Stadium : Anfield

: Anfield Date : Tuesday, April 14

: Tuesday, April 14 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET

: 8 p.m. BST / 12 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET Referee: Maurizio Mariani (ITA)

How to Watch Liverpool vs. PSG on TV, Live Stream

Liverpool were fortunate to lose only 2–0 last week. | Liverpool FC/Getty Images

Amazon Prime Video has exclusive rights to 17 Champions League matches in the United Kingdom, including PSG’s visit to Anfield on Tuesday night.

Paramount+ is the sole English-language broadcast in the United States, while ViX will provide a broadcast for Spanish speakers.

DAZN and fuboTV have covered the overwhelming majority of Champions League fixtures for those tuning in from Canada and will do so again for this game, while TNT Sports and HBO Max are the lead broadcasters in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, ViX United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico

What’s Next for Liverpool, PSG?

Liverpool’s top-five hopes were boosted at the weekend, with Chelsea’s 3–0 defeat to Manchester City following their comfortable 2–0 win over Fulham. Local bragging rights are at stake on Sunday afternoon, as the Hill Dickinson Stadium plays host to its first Merseyside derby.

There will be no Ligue 1 postponements for PSG in the aftermath of their quarterfinal, with Lyon, who ended their lengthy wait for a victory against Lorient on Sunday, visiting Parc des Princes.

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