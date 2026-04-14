Liverpool vs. PSG: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Liverpool need to produce one of those vintage Anfield nights to sustain their Champions League campaign on Tuesday night.

The Reds take on holders Paris Saint-Germain with a 2–0 deficit to make up, having struggled to lay a glove on Luis Enrique’s side in last week’s quarterfinal first leg. Arne Slot’s switch to a back five made sense as an idea, but poor execution from his players allowed the hosts to run riot after a quiet opening.

There’s bound to be a different approach on home soil, with a vivacious Anfield crowd getting behind them on a big European night. Plus, supporters were boosted by what they saw from Slot’s men at the weekend, with 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha shining in a 2–0 victory over Fulham.

PSG, meanwhile, enjoyed having the weekend off. Their top-of-the-table clash with Lens was postponed so they could fully focus on this fixture, and the holders have certainly shown signs in recent weeks of rediscovering their apex from last season.

They were brilliant last week, and are now aiming to eliminate Liverpool from this competition in back-to-back seasons.

Liverpool vs. PSG Score Prediction

Holders Ease Into Last Four

PSG claimed victory at Anfield last season. | Stuart Franklin/UEFA/Getty Images

Some compared PSG’s 2–0 victory last week to Barcelona’s 3–0 first leg win in the 2018–19 semifinals, which Jürgen Klopp’s Reds memorbably came back from on Merseyside.

However, that was a Liverpool team that performed pretty well in Catalonia and were harshly beaten by such a margin. They’d also go on to notch a whopping 97 points in the Premier League that season. Slot’s side were wildly inferior last week, and are on track to earn no more than 62 points in the top flight.

It’s going to take something quite special for the hosts to pull this off; the sort of result that’d rank among the club’s finest European nights.

PSG Record vs. English Clubs: PSG have been inevitable against Premier League opposition since the start of 2025. They knocked three English clubs out of the Champions League last season, and have already downed Chelsea in the current iteration. The holders have won nine of their previous 12 games against Premier League teams.

PSG have been inevitable against Premier League opposition since the start of 2025. They knocked three English clubs out of the Champions League last season, and have already downed Chelsea in the current iteration. The holders have won nine of their previous 12 games against Premier League teams. Fresh Parisians: Liverpool didn’t exactly have to exert themselves all that much on Saturday, but PSG will benefit from having no domestic outing at the weekend. Tuesday’s visitors blew past Chelsea in the previous round after their Ligue 1 fixture was postponed in between, and they enjoyed similar luxuries amid their continental conquest last season.

Liverpool didn’t exactly have to exert themselves all that much on Saturday, but PSG will benefit from having no domestic outing at the weekend. Tuesday’s visitors blew past Chelsea in the previous round after their Ligue 1 fixture was postponed in between, and they enjoyed similar luxuries amid their continental conquest last season. Previous Anfield Success: PSG know what to expect from the Anfield cauldron on Tuesday night. While the home support is bound to be even more fervent early on, with Liverpool needing to make up a deficit, last season’s experience is set to prove invaluable. Enrique‘s men overturned a 1–0 home defeat before winning on penalties—a result that helped shift the narrative regarding the mental strength of this team.

Prediction: Liverpool 1–3 PSG

17-year-old Rio could make his first Champions League start. | FotMob

Alexander Isak earned more minutes off the bench at the weekend, having made his first appearance of 2026 in the first leg. The Swede is unlikely to be ready for a start on Tuesday night, especially with Hugo Ekitiké well-rested after sitting out the win over Fulham.

Mohamed Salah and 17-year-old Rio Ngumoha stated their claims to retain their respective spots in the team, and Slot hinted that the latter is "ready" to showcase his youthful brilliance on the big occasion.

Liverpool are still without Alisson due to a hamstring issue, while midfielder Curtis Jones is a doubt after picking up a groin injury at the weekend.

Conor Bradley, Wataru Endo and Giovanni Leoni are long-term absentees.

Liverpool predicted lineup vs. PSG (4-2-3-1): Mamardashvili; Gomez, Konaté, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Szoboszlai, Ngumoha; Ekitiké.

PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Liverpool

PSG are likely to be unchanged. | FotMob

PSG have been boosted by the return of Bradley Barcola to the travelling squad. Barcola sustained ankle ligament damage in the 3–0 win over Chelsea last month, but has recovered quicker than expected.

The winger should feature at Anfield, but we should see an unchanged team from the first leg.

Fabián Ruiz remains out with a knee injury, while Senny Mayulu shook off a minor calf injury to make the bench last week.

PSG predicted lineup vs. Liverpool (4-3-3): Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Vitinha, Neves, Zaïre-Emery; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. PSG Kick Off?

Location : Liverpool, England

: Liverpool, England Stadium : Anfield

: Anfield Date : Tuesday, April 14

: Tuesday, April 14 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Maurizio Mariani (ITA)

: Maurizio Mariani (ITA) VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

How to Watch Liverpool vs. PSG on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+ United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico

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