How to Watch Liverpool vs. Sunderland on TV, Live Stream for Free

Andoni Iraola takes charge of his first preseason friendly as Liverpool manager, with the Reds facing Sunderland to kick off their summer tour in the United States.

Nashville plays host to Iraola’s unofficial bow, as a pair of Premier League rosters without their World Cup participants lock horns at GEODIS Park.

While Liverpool will be without a glut of stars, plenty of supporters will be tuning in with intrigue in abundance. A new era beckons for the Reds after a woeful title defense, with Iraola suddenly the club’s protagonist in a landscape bereft of Mohamed Salah.

Sunderland squeezed in their first outing of the summer before jetting across the Atlantic, beating York City 5–1 on Saturday.

Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s friendly.

What Time Does Liverpool vs. Sunderland Kick Off?

Location : Nashville, Tennessee, United States

: Nashville, Tennessee, United States Stadium : GEODIS Park

: GEODIS Park Date : Saturday, July 25

: Saturday, July 25 Kick-off Time: 11 p.m. BST / 6 p.m. PT / 3 p.m. ET

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Sunderland on TV, Live Stream

To watch this preseason friendly live in the United Kingdom, you’ll need to subscribe to either LFCTV or SAFC Live, which also streams internationally.

Liverpool’s All Red Video is streaming all of the club’s summer outings, costing £4.99 ($6.65) a month. However, there is also a free trial offer to take advantage of.

SAFC Live’s streaming passes for Saturday’s friendly are priced at £8 ($10.66).

The match is also being broadcast in the United States on ESPN and fuboTV, while Claro Sports is covering the fixture in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States ESPN Deportes, fuboTV, ESPN App United Kingdom LFCTV International SAFC Live Mexico Claro Sports

What’s Next for Liverpool, Sunderland?

Sunderland’s preseason started with a 5–1 victory over York City. | Annabel Lee-Ellis/PA Images/Getty Images

There are two more matches for each team on their summer tours. Liverpool take on Wrexham in New York on Wednesday, then Leeds United the following Sunday.

Sunderland, meanwhile, play Leeds on Thursday evening and Wrexham in Philadelphia next Sunday.

Liverpool are back in Merseyside in time for a friendly against Monaco on Aug. 9, and Sunderland are also taking on Ligue 1 opposition before the new season gets underway. The Black Cats face Lens in two friendlies, as well as Rennes.

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