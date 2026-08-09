How to Watch Man City vs. Atletico Madrid on TV, Live Stream
Manchester City meet Atlético Madrid in Seoul on Sunday, as both teams conclude their summer tours ahead of the 2026–27 season.
While City are playing for the third time in Far East Asia this summer, Atléti are stopping in South Korea for just one friendly. They’ve already faced Manchester United in Sweden, and will return to Europe for another preseason outing before La Liga gets underway.
Diego Simeone is currently leading a youthful roster of players, with Atléti’s next gen out to impress against Enzo Maresca’s Cityzens. City won for the first time under the Italian’s watch against the K-League All Stars, having previously played out a 1–1 draw with Inter Milan.
Meetings between these two clubs have been historically rare, with just two to date. City edged a fraught Champions League quarterfinal 1–0 over two legs in 2022.
Here’s how to tune into Sunday’s preseason friendly around the world.
What Time Does Man City vs. Atlético Madrid Kick Off?
- Location: Seoul, South Korea
- Stadium: Seoul World Cup Stadium
- Date: Sunday, August 9
- Kick-off Time: 12 p.m. BST / 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT
How to Watch Man City vs. Atlético Madrid on TV, Live Stream
The upcoming friendly is available internationally via CITY+.
This is a subscription service that’s available for either $9.99 a month or $34.99 annually. Subscribers will get access not only to Sunday’s clash against Atléti but also to exclusive video content, full match replays and live broadcasts.
CITY+ is an option for supporters wanting to watch the match in the United States. However, CBS Sports and Paramount+ are also broadcasting the friendly.
In Mexico, Disney+ Premium is the alternative.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, CITY+, CBS Sports Golazo
United Kingdom
CITY+
Canada
CITY+
Mexico
CITY+, Disney+ Premium
What’s Next for Man City, Atlético Madrid?
Man City are now just a week out from the unofficial curtain-raiser for the start of the Premier League season. Their FA Cup success last term means they’re taking on Arsenal in this year’s Community Shield on Aug. 16, with the fixture hosted at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.
Atlético Madrid have one more friendly scheduled before the start of their La Liga season. They’re taking on Marseille at the Vélodrome on Aug. 14.
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.