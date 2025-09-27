How to Watch Man City vs. Burnley on TV, Live Stream
History suggests Scott Parker will be happy to get this one out of the way relatively early on in the 2025–26 campaign.
This may not be a vintage iteration of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, but making a mockery of Burnley is seemingly in their modern DNA. They’ve won the previous 13 meetings by a staggering aggregate score of 46–2.
Parker’s Clarets have so far been anything but overwhelmed on their return to the top flight, and look set to compete fiercely to retain their Premier League status. Games like this won’t define their season, but they won’t want to be subject to a beating, especially after League One Cardiff City knocked them out of the Carabao Cup in the week.
Here’s how to watch Man City vs. Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.
What Time Does Man City vs. Burnley Kick Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- Date: Saturday, Sept. 27
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
- Referee: Rob Jones
- VAR: Paul Howard
How to Watch Man City vs. Burnley on TV and Live Stream
This fixture falls under the 3 p.m. blackout, so it will not be televised in the United Kingdom. As a result, you’ll have to look out for the radio coverage provided by Manchester City themselves.
There are streaming avenues aplenty in North America, with NBC Sports holding the rights in the United States. FuboTV are covering the contest from the U.S. and Canada, while the USA Network, UNIVERSO and Telemundo are alternative options in the States.
A DAZN subscription will grant you access in Canada, but Amazon Prime Video and the Fubo Sports Network are also streaming the Premier League bout from the Etihad. Prime Video is also available in Mexico.
HBO Max is the primary Mexican broadcaster of this game.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO
United Kingdom
N/A - radio coverage provided by Man City Radio
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Man City and Burnley?
Manchester City’s Champions League campaign got off to the perfect start against Napoli in Gameweek 1, and the second matchday is around the corner. Guardiola’s side face Monaco away from home on Wednesday night.
After that, they travel to Brentford on Sunday afternoon before the bulk of their squad jets off to represent their respective countries during the October international break.
Burnley have just one more outing before the break, as they visit the out of sorts Aston Villa next Sunday.
- Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Burnley: Haaland, Reijnders to Lead Charge
- Man City vs. Burnley: Preview, Predictions and Lineups