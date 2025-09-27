SI

How to Watch Man City vs. Burnley on TV, Live Stream

The recent record between these two sides makes for frightening reading.

James Cormack

Pep Guardiola’s City have a huge mental edge over Scott Parker’s Burnley.
Pep Guardiola’s City have a huge mental edge over Scott Parker’s Burnley. / Matt McNulty/James Gill-Danehouse/Getty Images

History suggests Scott Parker will be happy to get this one out of the way relatively early on in the 2025–26 campaign.

This may not be a vintage iteration of Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, but making a mockery of Burnley is seemingly in their modern DNA. They’ve won the previous 13 meetings by a staggering aggregate score of 46–2.

Parker’s Clarets have so far been anything but overwhelmed on their return to the top flight, and look set to compete fiercely to retain their Premier League status. Games like this won’t define their season, but they won’t want to be subject to a beating, especially after League One Cardiff City knocked them out of the Carabao Cup in the week.

Here’s how to watch Man City vs. Burnley in the Premier League on Saturday.

Next. PL Predictions GW6. Premier League Predictions: Gameweek 6. dark

What Time Does Man City vs. Burnley Kick Off?

  • Location: Manchester, England
  • Stadium: Etihad Stadium
  • Date: Saturday, Sept. 27
  • Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. BST / 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT
  • Referee: Rob Jones
  • VAR: Paul Howard

How to Watch Man City vs. Burnley on TV and Live Stream

This fixture falls under the 3 p.m. blackout, so it will not be televised in the United Kingdom. As a result, you’ll have to look out for the radio coverage provided by Manchester City themselves.

There are streaming avenues aplenty in North America, with NBC Sports holding the rights in the United States. FuboTV are covering the contest from the U.S. and Canada, while the USA Network, UNIVERSO and Telemundo are alternative options in the States.

A DAZN subscription will grant you access in Canada, but Amazon Prime Video and the Fubo Sports Network are also streaming the Premier League bout from the Etihad. Prime Video is also available in Mexico.

HBO Max is the primary Mexican broadcaster of this game.

Country

TV channel/live stream

United States

fuboTV, nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, UNIVERSO NOW, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, USA Network, UNIVERSO

United Kingdom

N/A - radio coverage provided by Man City Radio

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo Sports Network 5 Canada

Mexico

Max Mexico, Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Man City and Burnley?

Manchester City’s Champions League campaign got off to the perfect start against Napoli in Gameweek 1, and the second matchday is around the corner. Guardiola’s side face Monaco away from home on Wednesday night.

After that, they travel to Brentford on Sunday afternoon before the bulk of their squad jets off to represent their respective countries during the October international break.

Burnley have just one more outing before the break, as they visit the out of sorts Aston Villa next Sunday.

READ THE LATEST PREMIER LEAGUE NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND GOSSIP

feed

Published
James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a Sports Illustrated Soccer freelance writer with an avid interest in tactical and player analysis. As well as supporting Spurs religiously, he follows Italian and German football, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

Home/Soccer