Manchester City and Inter Milan collide in Hong Kong on Saturday, as Enzo Maresca’s tenure with the Cityzens gets underway.

Maresca was finally announced as Pep Guardiola’s successor on June 29, having left his post as Chelsea manager at the start of the year. The Italian spent three years as Guardiola’s assistant and had long been touted as one of the few options capable of replacing the all-time great City manager.

Their first stop-off in the Pacific sees them lock horns with the Nerazzurri for the second time since the 2023 Champions League final, when City completed the treble by beating Simone Inzaghi’s side 1–0 in Istanbul, courtesy of a Rodri goal.

Inzaghi has since been replaced by Cristian Chivu, and Inter head into the summer as Scudetto holders. They cruised to the Serie A title last season, and are attempting to build on that success by signing former Manchester City defenders Manuel Akanji and John Stones on permanent deals.

Here’s how to tune into Saturday’s preseason friendly around the world.

What Time Does Man City vs. Inter Milan Kick Off?

Location: Kowloon, Hong Kong

Kowloon, Hong Kong Stadium: Kai Tak Sports Park

Kai Tak Sports Park Date: Saturday, August 1

Saturday, August 1 Kick-off Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT

How to Watch Man City vs. Inter Milan on TV, Live Stream

The upcoming friendly is available internationally via CITY+.

This is a subscription service that’s available for either $9.99 a month or $34.99 annually. Subscribers will get access not only to Saturday’s clash against Inter but all of City’s preseason outings this summer.

CITY+ is an option for supporters wanting to watch the match in the United States. However, CBS Sports, fuboTV and Fox Sports are also offering live broadcasts.

In Mexico, Claro Sports is an alternative.

What’s Next for Man City, Inter Milan?

Inter are stopping off in Hong Kong. | May JAMES/AFP/Getty Images

The Cityzens are involved in the Community Shield next month, having won the FA Cup at the end of Guardiola’s final season in charge. They’ll face Premier League champions Arsenal at Wembley for the second time this year, with the match taking place on August 16.

Before returning to Manchester, City face the K League All-Stars in Seoul on August 5 and conclude their tour with a friendly against Atlético Madrid on August 9.

Inter are merely passing through the Far East, as they’ve got two friendlies against domestic rivals scheduled to take place in Perth, Australia. The Nerazzurri face AC Milan on August 5 and Juventus on August 8.

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