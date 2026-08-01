Man City vs. Inter Milan—Friendly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The Enzo Maresca era gets underway on Saturday as Manchester City face off against Inter Milan in a Hong Kong-hosted preseason friendly.

These two teams met in the 2023 Champions League final, when a Rodri goal was enough for the Cityzens to complete the treble. Inter were arguably the superior side in Istanbul, but were made to rue missed opportunities late on.

Simone Inzaghi, the manager then, was succeeded by former defender Cristian Chivu, and he helped Inter regain the Scudetto last season. While the Nerazzurri have successfully transitioned, Maresca has his work cut out if he’s to follow in the footsteps of Pep Guardiola. The Spaniard left City after a decade of dominance, during which Maresca served as his assistant between 2020 and 2023.

The Italian was subsequently successful at Leicester City, and his work with Chelsea was promising enough before a complete breakdown with the hierarchy led to his departure at the start of 2026.

Maresca at least doesn’t have the pressure of retaining the Premier League title this season, with City among the clubs playing a hunting role.

Man City vs. Inter Milan Score Prediction

Nerazzurri Earn Minor Revenge

Inter Milan started preseason with a convincing win. | Mattia Pistoia/Inter/Getty Images

The two teams met at the start of the 2024–25 Champions League campaign, with Inter frustrating City in a goalless stalemate. That was the second of their two competitive meetings.

They’re facing off in Hong Kong on Saturday with unfamiliar starting lineups thanks to the World Cup, with City, in particular, bereft of their stars. Thus, Inter, who are slightly further along in their preparations for the new season, could take advantage of City’s youth, as well as the new manager on the touchline.

The well-drilled Nerazzurri represent stubborn opposition even in the summer, and they may get the better of the Cityzens.

Prediction: Man City 1–2 Inter Milan

Man City Predicted Lineup vs. Inter Milan

City’s team will be a mix of experience and youth. | FotMob

Maresca has taken 28 players to Asia, excluding those who reached the World Cup quarterfinals and beyond. As a result, Erling Haaland, Marc Guéhi, Nico O’Reilly, Jérémy Doku, Rayan Cherki and new signing Elliot Anderson are all unavailable.

Omar Marmoush, who reached the round of 16 with Egypt, also hasn’t travelled. The sharpshooting forward has been tenuously linked with a move away this summer, as has Savinho, yet the Brazilian has travelled with the Cityzens.

Rodri, wanted by Real Madrid, is undergoing back surgery and expected to miss the start of the 2026–27 campaign.

With an array of senior players absent, there will be opportunities for City’s young guns to impress Maresca, including summer arrival Jeremy Monga.

Man City predicted lineup vs. Inter Milan (4-1-4-1): Donnarumma; Lewis, Reis, Khusanov, Ait-Nouri; González; McAidoo, Reijnders, Foden, Monga; Mubamba.

Inter Milan Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Inter remain loyal to the 3-5-2. | FotMob

Inter completed the signing of former Man City defender John Stones this week, with the Englishman arriving as a free agent. He won’t be in action on tour, having reached the World Cup semifinals with England.

Aleksandar Stanković (son of Inter legend Dejan) and Ivan Provedel arrived earlier in the window, and both were included on Chivu’s touring roster. Provedel is set to duel Josep Martínez for the starting role between the posts after Inter parted ways with Yann Sommer.

Captain Lautaro Martínez is among those unavailable, so striker Francesco Pio Esposito will likely be paired with an Inter youngster. 18-year-old Jamal Iddrissou is a strong contender to start.

Inter Milan predicted lineup vs. Man City (3-5-2): Martínez; Bisseck, Bovio, Augusto; Diouf, Barella, Zielinski, Stanković, Dimarco; Iddrissou, Esposito.





What Time Does Man City vs. Inter Milan Kick Off?

Location : Kowloon, Hong Kong

: Kowloon, Hong Kong Stadium : Kai Tak Sports Park

: Kai Tak Sports Park Date : Saturday, August 1

: Saturday, August 1 Kickoff Time: 12:30 p.m. BST / 7:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 a.m. PT

How to Watch Man City vs. Inter Milan on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States CITY+, fuboTV, Fox Deportes, Fox One, CBS Sports Network United Kingdom CITY+ Canada CITY+ Mexico Claro Sports, CITY+

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