How to Watch Man City vs. Napoli on TV, Live Stream
Pep vs. Conte. Kevin De Bruyne’s Etihad return. The ex-Manchester United factor. Yeah, you don’t want to miss this.
Manchester City and Napoli are facing off for the first time since 2017 on Thursday night, with the perennial Premier League champions and current scudetto holders aiming to ignite their Champions League campaigns at the first attempt.
It’s a league phase clash that‘s drowning in narratives, and while some early-season continental fixtures can have a rather insignificant feel following the format change, Thursday‘s game certainly won’t fall under that bracket.
Fortunately, there are streaming avenues aplenty. Here’s how you can can tune into Man City vs. Napoli.
What Time Does Man City vs. Napoli Kick Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Etihad Stadium
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 18
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Felix Zwayer (GER)
- VAR: Christian Dingert (GER)
How to Watch Man City vs. Napoli on TV and Live Stream
Thursday’s bout is not one of the 17 Champions League games being exclusively streamed by Amazon Prime Video this season, but you can stream the contest on Prime Video with a discovery+ subscription in the United Kingdom. This subscription costs £30.99 a month.
The game will be broadcast on TNT Sports 2 in the UK, and is also accessible via the discovery+ app.
DAZN and Prime Video are streaming De Bruyne‘s Etihad return in the United States and Canada. Paramount+ continue to hold the Champions League rights in the U.S.
The suddenly ubiquitous Prime Video is also an avenue if you’re wanting to tune in from Mexico, but HBO Max and Caliente TV are also providing streams of the game.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Paramount+, DAZN USA, Amazon Prime Video
United Kingdom
discovery+, Amazon Prime Video, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 2
Canada
DAZN Canada, Amazon Prime Video
Mexico
Max Mexico, Caliente TV, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Man City and Napoli?
A humiliating defeat will be fresh in Man City’s memory when they visit the Emirates to take on Arsenal in the Premier League this weekend, with the Gunners trouncing Guardiola’s side 5–1 earlier this year.
City next visit Monaco in the league phase, but they have a Carabao Cup tie at Huddersfield Town and a Premier League bout with Burnley to navigate before Gameweek 2.
Napoli welcome Sporting CP to the Maradona on October 1 in their next Champions League fixture. Before that, the Italian champions take on Milan at the San Siro. Newly-promoted Pisa are up next in Serie A.