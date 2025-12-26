How to Watch Man Utd vs. Newcastle on TV, Live Stream
Manchester United welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford for the lone Premier League Boxing Day clash of 2025.
Ruben Amorim’s side had discovered some form in October, but enter the clash having won just two of their last eight league games. United are in dire need of a win, and victory against Newcastle would mark their first Premier League triumph at Old Trafford in just over two months.
Newcastle have also experienced an up and down opening half of 2025–26, languishing mid-table in what can only be described as a mediocre league campaign so far. Eddie Howe’s men, though, will be confident in their chances of claiming a third straight Premier League victory against the Red Devils.
Here’s how to watch the game.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. Newcastle Kick Off?
- Location: Manchester, England
- Stadium: Old Trafford
- Date: Friday, Dec. 26
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
How to Watch Man Utd vs. Newcastle
The standalone Friday night clash will be broadcasted by Sky Sports in the United Kingdom, both on the Main Event and Premier League channels. Sky’s streaming service NOW TV is another avenue to catch the action, same as Sky Go, but an active subscription is required.
In the United States, fans can tune into the game through USA Network. The NBC Sports App and nbcsports.com is the place to go to watch the game via streaming in America.
The Boxing Day clash will be broadcasted on DAZN and fuboTV in Canada. FOX One will televise the match in Mexico and fans can also find the channel through Amazon Prime Video.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
United States
USA Network, NBC Sports App, nbcsports.com
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
FOX One, Amazon Prime Video
What’s Next for Man Utd, Newcastle?
United host Wolverhampton Wanderers, who they recently pummeled 4–1, in their final match of the year on Dec. 30. Amorim’s side will then start their 2026 action with an away day at bitter rivals Leeds United on Jan. 4.
Newcastle’s next two fixtures are also on those same exact dates. A trip to Burnley will drop the curtain on the Magpies’ 2025, before kicking-off 2026 at St James’ Park when Crystal Palace come to town.