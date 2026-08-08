Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain meet in a high-profile preseason friendly on Saturday, with Gothenburg’s Ullevi Stadium playing host.

While PSG are at the start of their 2026–27 preparations, United are three games deep into their summer and they head into this fixture after coming from behind to defeat Atlético Madrid 2–1 in Stockholm.

The Red Devils face the back-to-back European champions for the first time since 2020, when PSG triumphed 3–1 at an empty Old Trafford in a Champions League group stage encounter. The season before, the two teams were involved in one of the most memorable knockout ties in the competition’s modern history, with United overcoming a 2–0 first-leg deficit in Paris to advance into the quarterfinals.

Considerably less is on the line here, although PSG are preparing for the UEFA Super Cup. Their summer started with a 3–0 defeat to Mallorca, and they are bound to head into the new season slightly undercooked thanks to the World Cup and their drawn-out 2025–26 campaign.

Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s preseason friendly.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. PSG Kick Off?

Location : Gothenburg, Sweden

: Gothenburg, Sweden Stadium : Ullevi Stadium

: Ullevi Stadium Date : Saturday, August 8

: Saturday, August 8 Kick-off Time: 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. ET

How to Watch Man Utd vs. PSG on TV, Live Stream

Once again, supporters around the world have very limited options for watching Man Utd in preseason.

MUTV is the only avenue showing the game across the globe, but access to this broadcast requires a paid subscription. However, you do get access to all of the Red Devils’ preseason outings, and their busy summer schedule means subscribers are getting pretty good value for their money.

beIN Sports is broadcasting the friendly in France, as will myCANAL, another subscription service costing €19.90 a month.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream Worldwide MUTV France beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, myCANAL

What’s Next for Man Utd, PSG?

PSG were beaten by Mallorca in their opening friendly. | Gongora/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Man Utd still have friendlies against Leeds United and AC Milan, now led by former Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim, to play before the start of the new season.

They face Leeds on Aug. 12 and Milan on Aug. 15, exactly a week before their Premier League campaign gets underway at Hull City.

PSG, meanwhile, have two pieces of silverware to win even before their Ligue 1 season starts. First, they’re facing Aston Villa in the Salzburg-hosted UEFA Super Cup on Aug. 12. Then, Enrique’s team take on Lens in the Trophée des Champions final on Aug. 16.

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