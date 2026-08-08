How to Watch Man Utd vs. PSG on TV, Live Stream
Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain meet in a high-profile preseason friendly on Saturday, with Gothenburg’s Ullevi Stadium playing host.
While PSG are at the start of their 2026–27 preparations, United are three games deep into their summer and they head into this fixture after coming from behind to defeat Atlético Madrid 2–1 in Stockholm.
The Red Devils face the back-to-back European champions for the first time since 2020, when PSG triumphed 3–1 at an empty Old Trafford in a Champions League group stage encounter. The season before, the two teams were involved in one of the most memorable knockout ties in the competition’s modern history, with United overcoming a 2–0 first-leg deficit in Paris to advance into the quarterfinals.
Considerably less is on the line here, although PSG are preparing for the UEFA Super Cup. Their summer started with a 3–0 defeat to Mallorca, and they are bound to head into the new season slightly undercooked thanks to the World Cup and their drawn-out 2025–26 campaign.
Here’s how you can watch Saturday’s preseason friendly.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. PSG Kick Off?
- Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
- Stadium: Ullevi Stadium
- Date: Saturday, August 8
- Kick-off Time: 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. PT / 8 a.m. ET
How to Watch Man Utd vs. PSG on TV, Live Stream
Once again, supporters around the world have very limited options for watching Man Utd in preseason.
MUTV is the only avenue showing the game across the globe, but access to this broadcast requires a paid subscription. However, you do get access to all of the Red Devils’ preseason outings, and their busy summer schedule means subscribers are getting pretty good value for their money.
beIN Sports is broadcasting the friendly in France, as will myCANAL, another subscription service costing €19.90 a month.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
Worldwide
MUTV
France
beIN Sports 1, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, myCANAL
What’s Next for Man Utd, PSG?
Man Utd still have friendlies against Leeds United and AC Milan, now led by former Red Devils boss Ruben Amorim, to play before the start of the new season.
They face Leeds on Aug. 12 and Milan on Aug. 15, exactly a week before their Premier League campaign gets underway at Hull City.
PSG, meanwhile, have two pieces of silverware to win even before their Ligue 1 season starts. First, they’re facing Aston Villa in the Salzburg-hosted UEFA Super Cup on Aug. 12. Then, Enrique’s team take on Lens in the Trophée des Champions final on Aug. 16.
READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.