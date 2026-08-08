Man Utd vs. PSG: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester United’s Scandinavian summer tour continues against back-to-back Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The Red Devils are facing an imperious PSG team without an array of stars, and Luis Enrique‘s side were thumped 3–0 by Spanish second-tier outfit Mallorca in their opening preseason outing of the summer.

The Parisians don’t have long to prepare for the UEFA Super Cup, where they’ll face Europa League winners Aston Villa in Salzburg on Aug. 12.

United, on the contrary, are well into their preparations for the new season. Michael Carrick’s Red Devils are playing their fourth game of preseason, having beaten Atlético Madrid 2–1 last time out. Their summer started with a slender defeat to Wrexham before they bested Norwegian outfit Rosenborg 5–0.

Man Utd vs. PSG Prediction

Red Devils Defeat Rusty Parisians

Mbeumo scored twice in the win over Atléti. | Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Man Utd are set to take advantage of a rusty PSG team, just like Mallorca did last time out. The Red Devils are well into their groove this summer, fighting back to defeat Atléti in Stockholm at the weekend.

Bryan Mbuemo scored twice in the victory, and Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will certainly be looking at the Cameroonian as an option for the new season.

Overall, it looks like United are trending in the right direction after a strong end to last season under Carrick, while PSG will merely be using this fixture as a chance to further build fitness ahead of the Super Cup. They’re currently behind schedule, and Enrique won’t care for the result.

Prediction: Man Utd 3–1 PSG

Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. PSG

Carrick almost has a full contingent of players available. | FotMob

Carrick is working without Kobbie Mainoo due to England’s deep progression at the World Cup, while Marcus Rashford remains on the club’s books but is yet to report for preseason.

Lisandro Martínez suffered a suspected thigh injury in the World Cup final, and there were fears that he‘d miss the start of the new season. However, the defender is expected to be fit for United’s Premier League opener at Hull City.

Benjamin Šeško continues to nurse a shin injury, so Mbeumo should continue in a center forward position.

Carrick also has the likes of Youri Tielemans, Matheus Cunha and Bruno Fernandes to count upon, so we should see a stronger United XI in Gothenburg.

Man Utd predicted lineup vs. PSG (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Tielemans, Santos; Amad, Lacey, Dorgu; Mbeumo.

PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd

PSG are still without several key players. | FotMob

The European champions were without a long list of first teamers for their opening friendly of the summer, but there should be some reintegration here.

Enrique is expected to welcome the likes of Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, João Neves and Marquinhos back into his matchday squad, with the quartet teaming up with the rest of PSG’s roster in Scandinavia.

However, those who enjoyed deeper runs at the World Cup, including the club’s French contingent, won’t be available to face the Red Devils. Fabián Ruiz also isn’t expected to report back to the French capital for a little while yet.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia started against Mallorca and should retain his place, while right winger Ibrahim Mbaye is garnering Premier League transfer interest.

PSG predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-3-3): Chevalier; Boly, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Lucea; Beraldo, Mayulu, Neves; Mbaye, Ndjantou, Kvaratskhelia.

What Time Does Man Utd vs. PSG Kick Off?

Location: Gothenburg, Sweden

Gothenburg, Sweden Stadium: Ullevi Stadium

Ullevi Stadium Date: Saturday, August 8

Saturday, August 8 Kickoff: 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT

How to Watch Man Utd vs. PSG on TV

Country TV Channel/Live Stream Worldwide MUTV

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