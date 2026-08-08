Man Utd vs. PSG: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Manchester United’s Scandinavian summer tour continues against back-to-back Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg, Sweden.
The Red Devils are facing an imperious PSG team without an array of stars, and Luis Enrique‘s side were thumped 3–0 by Spanish second-tier outfit Mallorca in their opening preseason outing of the summer.
The Parisians don’t have long to prepare for the UEFA Super Cup, where they’ll face Europa League winners Aston Villa in Salzburg on Aug. 12.
United, on the contrary, are well into their preparations for the new season. Michael Carrick’s Red Devils are playing their fourth game of preseason, having beaten Atlético Madrid 2–1 last time out. Their summer started with a slender defeat to Wrexham before they bested Norwegian outfit Rosenborg 5–0.
Man Utd vs. PSG Prediction
Red Devils Defeat Rusty Parisians
Man Utd are set to take advantage of a rusty PSG team, just like Mallorca did last time out. The Red Devils are well into their groove this summer, fighting back to defeat Atléti in Stockholm at the weekend.
Bryan Mbuemo scored twice in the victory, and Fantasy Premier League (FPL) managers will certainly be looking at the Cameroonian as an option for the new season.
Overall, it looks like United are trending in the right direction after a strong end to last season under Carrick, while PSG will merely be using this fixture as a chance to further build fitness ahead of the Super Cup. They’re currently behind schedule, and Enrique won’t care for the result.
Prediction: Man Utd 3–1 PSG
Man Utd Predicted Lineup vs. PSG
Carrick is working without Kobbie Mainoo due to England’s deep progression at the World Cup, while Marcus Rashford remains on the club’s books but is yet to report for preseason.
Lisandro Martínez suffered a suspected thigh injury in the World Cup final, and there were fears that he‘d miss the start of the new season. However, the defender is expected to be fit for United’s Premier League opener at Hull City.
Benjamin Šeško continues to nurse a shin injury, so Mbeumo should continue in a center forward position.
Carrick also has the likes of Youri Tielemans, Matheus Cunha and Bruno Fernandes to count upon, so we should see a stronger United XI in Gothenburg.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs. PSG (4-2-3-1): Lammens; Yoro, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Tielemans, Santos; Amad, Lacey, Dorgu; Mbeumo.
PSG Predicted Lineup vs. Man Utd
The European champions were without a long list of first teamers for their opening friendly of the summer, but there should be some reintegration here.
Enrique is expected to welcome the likes of Vitinha, Nuno Mendes, João Neves and Marquinhos back into his matchday squad, with the quartet teaming up with the rest of PSG’s roster in Scandinavia.
However, those who enjoyed deeper runs at the World Cup, including the club’s French contingent, won’t be available to face the Red Devils. Fabián Ruiz also isn’t expected to report back to the French capital for a little while yet.
Khvicha Kvaratskhelia started against Mallorca and should retain his place, while right winger Ibrahim Mbaye is garnering Premier League transfer interest.
PSG predicted lineup vs. Man Utd (4-3-3): Chevalier; Boly, Zabarnyi, Pacho, Lucea; Beraldo, Mayulu, Neves; Mbaye, Ndjantou, Kvaratskhelia.
What Time Does Man Utd vs. PSG Kick Off?
- Location: Gothenburg, Sweden
- Stadium: Ullevi Stadium
- Date: Saturday, August 8
- Kickoff: 4 p.m. BST / 11 a.m. ET / 8 a.m. PT
How to Watch Man Utd vs. PSG on TV
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
Worldwide
MUTV
READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.