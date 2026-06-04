Mexico continues its preparations for the 2026 World Cup on Thursday when hosting Serbia in its final pre-tournament friendly.

The co-hosts kick off the World Cup on June 11 when facing South Africa and Javier Aguirre is determined to ensure his side are in the ideal physical and mental state for such a significant clash.

Fortunately for El Tri, form has been positive ahead of the tournament, victories claimed in friendlies with fellow World Cup participants Ghana and Australia. Winning both encounters without conceding means Mexico are currently seven unbeaten, only failing to beat Portugal and Belgium in that run.

Serbia will prove tough opposition for Aguirre’s men, despite their absence from the World Cup. Their 3–0 loss at Cabo Verde last time out was admittedly poor, but the Europeans still boast some powerful weapons in their arsenal.

Here is how to tune into Mexico’s final warm-up match.

What Time Does Mexico vs. Serbia Kick Off?

Location : Toluca, Mexico

: Toluca, Mexico Stadium : Estadio Nemesio Diez

: Estadio Nemesio Diez Date : Thursday, June 4

: Thursday, June 4 Kick-off Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT

How to Watch Mexico vs. Serbia on TV, Live Stream

Audiences in Mexico have a range of options to select from. Canal 5 and Azteca 7 will be broadcasting the fixture, while the match is also accessible via TUDN and ViX—both of the platforms also broadcasting in the United States.

Those north of the border have other choices, too, with FOX Sports and Univision boasting rights to an intriguing clash.

There are no broadcasters in Canada or the United Kingdom.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States TUDN USA, Univision, FOX Deportes, FOX One, FOX Sports App, ViX Mexico Canal 5, Azteca 7, TUDN, ViX, Azteca Deportes

What’s Next for Mexico vs. Serbia?

Mexico’s next outing is far more important. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

Just like at the 2010 World Cup, Mexico faces South Africa in the opening match of this summer’s tournament next Thursday. Eight days pass before its second group stage game against South Korea, with El Tri finishing up against Czechia on June 25.

Serbia isn’t in action again until the September break, meaning its players can enjoy a well-earned holiday.

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