Barcelona and Nottingham Forest are set to clash in a preseason test that is unlike any other unfolding across Europe.

The two sides, along with Udinese, will play in the inaugural Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup, a triangular preseason tournament that features three 45-minute matches back-to-back. Udinese kick off the action against Forest, before the English club then faces off with Barcelona.

Hansi Flick’s men then conclude the round-robin format against Udinese at the Bluenergy Stadium in Udine, Italy.

Barcelona come into their clash with Forest off the back of just one preseason friendly, a 2–2 draw with Birmingham City that they ultimately lost 3–2 on penalties. Oliver Glasner’s side, meanwhile, collected victories against Notts County and Blackburn Rovers before getting thrashed 4–1 by Celtic.

Here’s how to watch the upcoming friendly.

What Time Does Nottingham Forest vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

Location : Udine, Italy

: Udine, Italy Stadium : Bluenergy Stadium

: Bluenergy Stadium Date: Saturday, Aug. 8

Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

How to Watch Nottingham Forest vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

Fans in the United States interested in the preseason clash can tune in on Paramount+, as well as CBS Sports Golazo. The former requires a paid subscription.

The match is also being streamed on Barça Play and the club’s official YouTube channel, but only premium members have access. Those in Canada and Mexico can only catch the action via one of those methods.

In the United Kingdom, access to the fixture is available just on Forest TV, the official streaming platform for Nottingham Forest. Only those with an active subscription can watch the game.

Country TV/Live Stream United States Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo, Barça Play, FC Barcelona YouTube Channel Canada Barça Play, FC Barcelona YouTube Channel Mexico Blues+, Barça Play, FC Barcelona YouTube Channel United Kingdom Forest TV

What’s Next for Nottingham Forest, Barcelona?

Karim Adeyemi is hoping for a better second appearance. | Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside/Getty Images

Nottingham Forest are headed back home to take on Bayer Leverkusen in their penultimate preseason match on Wednesday, Aug. 12. The club will also host Brest on Sunday, Aug. 16, before fully turning its focus to the Premier League.

Barcelona are in action directly after they take on the Tricky Trees on Saturday. Flick’s men will then battle against Udinese at 4 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST. Then, the Catalans will continue their preseason slate against Basel on Sunday, Aug. 18.

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC