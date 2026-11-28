The biggest game of the year in South American soccer takes place on Saturday as Palmeiras and Estudiantes de la Plata meet in the 2026 Copa Libertadores final at Uruguay’s mythical Estadio Centanario.

The Brazil–Argentina rivalry reignites at the club level as two of the South America’s historic juggernauts fight for ultimate glory.

Runners-up a season ago, Palmeiras are looking to win their fourth Copa Libertadores title and their third in the last seven seasons. Abel Ferreira’s side are on the verge of establishing a dynasty and matching local rivals Flamengo with three titles this decade. After overcoming fellow Brazilian giants Fluminense in the semifinals, Palmeiras enter the final as the favorites to conquer continental glory.

Meanwhile, four-time Copa Libertadores champions Estudiantes left behind over a decade of mediocrity and are back to where their illustrious history merits. Alexander Medina’s men produced a heroic defensive performance in the semifinals and pulled off a monumental upset to dethrone reigning champions Flamengo and qualify for their first Libertadores final since 2009.

Palmeiras and Estudiantes meet in the Libertadores for the first time since the Argentine side claimed the title in 1968. The stage is set for the 2026 Copa Libertadores final to deliver a memorable clash.

What Time Does the 2026 Copa Libertadores Final Kick Off?

Location : Montevideo, Uruguay

: Montevideo, Uruguay Stadium : Estadio Centenario

: Estadio Centenario Date : Saturday, Nov. 28

: Saturday, Nov. 28 Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. GMT

How to Watch the 2026 Copa Libertadores Final on TV, Live Stream

The biggest game of the year in South American soccer will be broadcasted in the United States on beIN Sports and can be accessed through fuboTV. The same exact avenue also applies for audiences in Canada.

Fans in Mexico can watch the Copa Libertadores final on ESPN 2 or can stream the match with a valid Disney+ Premium subscription.

Canal GOAT on YouTube has the rights to stream the 2026 Copa Libertadores for fans in the United Kingdom.

Country Broadcaster United States beIN Sports, fuboTV Canada beIN Sports, fuboTV Mexico ESPN 2, Disney+ Premium United Kingdom Canal GOAT on YouTube

What’s Next for Palmeiras, Estudiantes?

The Copa Libertadores champions represents South America in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. | Noushad Thekkayil/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The winner of Saturday’s 2026 Copa Libertadores final will travel to Qatar to feature in the FIFA Intercontinental Cup. Either Palmeiras or Estudiantes will face Liga MX side Toluca in the Derby of the Americas on Wednesday, Dec. 9, with ticket to face Paris Saint-Germain in the tournament final on the line.

Outside of that, Palmeiras have two games remaining in their domestic campaign. Ferreira’s side have already secured a second-placed finish with Flamengo already crowned champions, so the upcoming games against Coritiba and Grêmio are somewhat meaningless.

Estudiantes have no further domestic games scheduled in 2026, so the 2026 Copa Libertadores final could be their last game of the calendar year.