A potentially historic summer for Portugal begins in Lisbon, as Roberto Martínez’s side face Chile in a pre-World Cup friendly on Saturday evening.

The one-time European champions boast a roster capable of conquering the soccer world in North America, with Cristiano Ronaldo, a domestic champion once more, still leading the way heading into his sixth World Cup.

The Iberians claimed UEFA Nations League glory last year and have lost just one of their previous 13 games, qualifying for the upcoming tournament with relative ease. However, success on the biggest stages has so far eluded this mightily talented crop of players since Éder struck at the Stade de France 10 years ago.

Portugal is facing a Chile outfit that’s suffered quite the fall from grace over the past decade, with the 2015 and 2016 Copa América champions missing their third World Cup in succession after finishing bottom of the CONMEBOL qualifying group.

Here‘s how you can tune into Portugal’s upcoming friendly around the globe.

What Time Does Portugal vs. Chile Kick Off?

Location : Lisbon, Portugal

: Lisbon, Portugal Stadium : Estádio Nacional

: Estádio Nacional Date : Saturday, June 6

: Saturday, June 6 Kickoff Time: 6:45 p.m. BST / 1:45 p.m. ET / 10:45 a.m. PT

How to Watch Portugal vs. Chile on TV, Live Stream

Portugal has lost just one of its previous 13 games. | Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

For those keen to see how Portugal is stacking up before the World Cup, there are an array of options to tune into Saturday’s friendly. Viewers in the U.S. can watch the action unfold on Tubi and fuboTV, with a Spanish-speaking broadcast supplied by ViX. Mexico’s coverage is carried primarily by Sky Sports.

FuboTV is also streaming the game in Canada, as are DAZN, TLN and VIVA. In the U.K., viewers will have to pay a small fee to watch Portugal’s first World Cup warm-up game on Saturday. Amazon Prime is covering the fixture.

Country TV/Live Stream United Kingdom Amazon Prime PPV United States fuboTV, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, Tubi Canada DAZN Canada, TLN, fuboTV Canada, VIVA Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

What Next for Portugal?

Roberto Martínez leads a talented Portuguese roster. | PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images

Plenty of nations have already flown out to North America in a bid to acclimatise to conditions, but Portugal won’t be heading across the Atlantic until after its warm-up games.

Nigeria visit the Portuguese capital on Wednesday for a friendly, a week out from Portugal’s opening game of the tournament against the DR Congo. Its first two games are in Houston, with the third, against Colombia, held in Miami.

Portugal has selected Palm Beach, Florida, as its base camp for the World Cup.

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