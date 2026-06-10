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How to Watch Portugal vs. Nigeria on TV, Live Stream

The Iberians face the Super Eagles before flying out to the United States.
James Cormack|
Portugal defeated Chile 2–1 in its first World Cup warm-up match.
Portugal defeated Chile 2–1 in its first World Cup warm-up match. | Gualter Fatia/Getty Images

Portugal opted to face Nigeria in the build-up to the 2022 World Cup, and it will do so again before flying out to North America this summer.

For the second World Cup in succession, the Super Eagles failed to qualify—a notable disappointment, given its expansion to 48 teams. Africa will instead be represented by Algeria, Cabo Verde, DR Congo, Egypt, Ghana, Morocco, Senegal, South Africa and Tunisia.

Portugal was bereft of issues during qualifying, excluding a 2–0 defeat to the Republic of Ireland when Cristiano Ronaldo saw red. A normal suspension would’ve seen him miss the start of the tournament, but FIFA has ensured that one of soccer’s biggest pulls and most marketable stars will feature from the outset at his last World Cup.

Ronaldo played the first half of Saturday’s 2–1 win over Chile, with Gonçalo Guedes and Bruno Fernandes finding the back of the net after the restart. Portugal must expect a relatively tricky test against Nigeria on Wednesday, even if the visitors are without Victor Osimhen and Ademola Lookman.

Here‘s how you can tune into Portugal’s upcoming friendly on TV.

What Time Does Portugal vs. Nigeria Kick Off?

  • Location: Leiria, Portugal
  • Stadium: Estádio Dr. Magalhães Pessoa
  • Date: Wednesday, June 10
  • Kick-off Time: 3:45 p.m. ET / 12:45 p.m. PT / 8:45 p.m. BST

How to Watch Portugal vs. Nigeria on TV, Live Stream

Nuno Mendes, Joe Aribo
Portugal faced Nigeria before the 2022 World Cup. | CARLOS COSTA/AFP/Getty Images

Portugal is one of the most talented teams heading to North America, and it will have the Paris Saint-Germain contingent available against Nigeria. If you’re wanting to tune in from the United States, Fox Sports and FuboTV are covering the game. ViX will supply a Spanish broadcast.

FuboTV is also streaming the game in Canada, as are DAZN, TLN and VIVA. In the U.K., viewers will have to pay a small fee to watch Portugal’s second World Cup warm-up game on Wednesday. Once again, Amazon Prime is covering the fixture.

Country

TV/Live Stream

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime PPV

United States

Fox Soccer Plus, fuboTV, ViX, FOX One

Canada

DAZN Canada, TLN, fuboTV Canada, VIVA

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

What Next for Portugal?

Roberto Martínez
Roberto Martínez leads a talented Portuguese roster. | PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images

Portugal has selected Palm Beach, Florida, as its base camp for the World Cup, and the squad will head there after Wednesday’s friendly.

The start of its campaign is a week away, with Portugal taking on the DR Congo in Houston on June 17. It then clashes with debutants Uzbekistan on June 23, and will hope to have qualification for the round of 32 secure by the time it meets Colombia on June 27.

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James Cormack
JAMES CORMACK

James Cormack is a freelancer soccer writer for Sports Illustrated FC. An expert on Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, he follows Italian and German soccer, taking particular interest in the work of Antonio Conte & Julian Nagelsmann.

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