Portugal’s first outing since the 2026 World Cup arrives on Thursday when it takes on Wales in its UEFA Nations League opener.

The Seleção das Quinas will be playing a first match under experienced head coach Jorge Jesus at Lisbon’s Estádio José Alvalade and seeking to make a winning start to the defense of the Nations League crown the team won two seasons ago.

As competition champion, Portugal is naturally in League A for the current iteration, but Wales is featuring at the top table for only the second time. Craig Bellamy and his players, who missed out on the summer’s World Cup in North America, are eager to pull off a mighty upset in a first meeting with Portugal since defeat in the Euro 2016 semifinals.

Here’s how to watch an intriguing Nations League opener.

What Time Does Portugal vs. Wales Kick Off?

Location : Lisbon, Portugal

: Lisbon, Portugal Stadium : Estádio José Alvalade

: Estádio José Alvalade Date: Thursday, Sept. 24

Thursday, Sept. 24 Kick-off Time : 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST

: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST Referee : Donatas Rumšas (LTU)

: Donatas Rumšas (LTU) VAR: Sören Storks (GER)

How to Watch Portugal vs. Wales on TV, Live Stream

Fox Sports is the primary destination for audiences tuning in across the United States, but the match can also be accessed via ViX and fuboTV—with the latter showing the match in Canada, too, alongside DAZN.

Viewers in Mexico can choose between Sky Sports and izzi.

English-language broadcasts of the fixture will be shown on the various BBC platforms in the United Kingdom, but there is also Welsh-language viewing available via S4C.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox One, Fox Soccer Plus, ViX, fuboTV Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom BBC Two, BBC iPlayer, BBC Wales, BBC Sport Web, S4C, S4C Clic

What’s Next for Portugal, Wales?

Wales has some tough fixtures coming. | Vasile Mihai-Antonio/Getty Images

During this extended international break, Portugal will play a further three matches in the Nations League. A battle against Denmark (Oct. 1) is sandwiched in between fixtures with Norway (Sept. 27 and Oct. 4)—the two other sides in Group 4 of League A.

Wales will also be in action against the Scandinavian pair, facing Demark twice (Sept. 27, Oct. 4) alongside hosting Norway (Oct. 1).