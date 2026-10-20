If there’s ever going to be a match that should not so much be watched as devoured by neutrals and partisans alike, it is Tuesday’s Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.

The back-to-back European champions play some of the most sparkling soccer on the planet, bewitching opponents and onlookers to such an extent that everyone has seemingly agreed to ignore why the club funded by Qatar is so successful.

One of the few teams that can rival PSG in terms of punch and panache are Barcelona. Hansi Flick’s rampant entertainers are the most prolific side on the continent this season, averaging a staggering 4.4 goals per game.

To add another potential layer of excitement, these high spec scoring machines are both set to be without key fullbacks, offering an even more unguarded route to goal.

What Time Does PSG vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

Location : Paris, France

: Paris, France Stadium : Parc des Princes

: Parc des Princes Date : Tuesday, Oct. 20

: Tuesday, Oct. 20 Kickoff Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee : Michael Oliver (ENG)

: Michael Oliver (ENG) VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

How to Watch PSG vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

DAZN is carrying the match in both the United States and Canada. Paramount+ and TUDN will also be getting in on the action in the States while fuboTV is an alternative option north of the border.

TNT Sports and HBO Max are both broadcasting the fixture in Mexico and the U.K., just to make life easier.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMásTUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico United Kingdom TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 9, HBO Max

What’s Next for PSG, Barcelona?

Vitinha is PSG’s conductor. | Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The big games don’t stop for either side in midweek. PSG go up against Lyon in Sunday’s marquee fixture of the French weekend. It’s been a sluggish start to the domestic season for Luis Enrique’s side—they can afford that—but a win in Paris would see them leapfrog OL and potentially claim top spot, depending on results elsewhere.

Barcelona have the mother of all fixtures to look forward to: El Clásico. Regardless of this European result, the Catalans have the prospect of really twisting the knife in Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Sunday. Should Flick’s side win, extending their perfect La Liga start to 10 straight victories, they would topple a 58-year record held by Real Madrid themselves.