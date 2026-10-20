How to Watch PSG vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream
If there’s ever going to be a match that should not so much be watched as devoured by neutrals and partisans alike, it is Tuesday’s Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona.
The back-to-back European champions play some of the most sparkling soccer on the planet, bewitching opponents and onlookers to such an extent that everyone has seemingly agreed to ignore why the club funded by Qatar is so successful.
One of the few teams that can rival PSG in terms of punch and panache are Barcelona. Hansi Flick’s rampant entertainers are the most prolific side on the continent this season, averaging a staggering 4.4 goals per game.
To add another potential layer of excitement, these high spec scoring machines are both set to be without key fullbacks, offering an even more unguarded route to goal.
What Time Does PSG vs. Barcelona Kick Off?
- Location: Paris, France
- Stadium: Parc des Princes
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 20
- Kickoff Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST
- Referee: Michael Oliver (ENG)
- VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)
How to Watch PSG vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream
DAZN is carrying the match in both the United States and Canada. Paramount+ and TUDN will also be getting in on the action in the States while fuboTV is an alternative option north of the border.
TNT Sports and HBO Max are both broadcasting the fixture in Mexico and the U.K., just to make life easier.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMásTUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
TNT Sports, Max Mexico
United Kingdom
TNT Sports 2, TNT Sports 9, HBO Max
What’s Next for PSG, Barcelona?
The big games don’t stop for either side in midweek. PSG go up against Lyon in Sunday’s marquee fixture of the French weekend. It’s been a sluggish start to the domestic season for Luis Enrique’s side—they can afford that—but a win in Paris would see them leapfrog OL and potentially claim top spot, depending on results elsewhere.
Barcelona have the mother of all fixtures to look forward to: El Clásico. Regardless of this European result, the Catalans have the prospect of really twisting the knife in Real Madrid at Camp Nou on Sunday. Should Flick’s side win, extending their perfect La Liga start to 10 straight victories, they would topple a 58-year record held by Real Madrid themselves.
Grey Whitebloom is an Associate Editor for SI FC. He has more than half a decade of experience in sports media across all its various guises, from the fast-paced demands of news articles and match reports to in-depth research required for features. Whitebloom graduated with a First Class Honours from University College London and found himself named on the Dean’s List—which, despite his initial fears, was a form of praise rather than a punishment. He specialises in the Premier League and Champions League, while also boasting an extensive track record of La Liga coverage.