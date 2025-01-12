How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: 2025 Spanish Super Cup Final
For the third consecutive year, Real Madrid and Barcelona will meet in the Spanish Super Cup final.
Both La Liga powerhouses cruised past their semifinal opponents to punch their ticket to the 2025 Spanish Super Cup final. Barcelona secured a comfortable 0–2 victory over Athletic Bilbao while Real Madrid defeated Mallorca 3–0 the following day. Now, the fans in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia will get to witness the second El Clásico of the 2024–25 season.
The last time Real Madrid and Barcelona clashed, the Catalans walked away with a dominant 0–4 victory at the Santiago Bernabéu. Hansi Flick's men will look to put in a similar performance and earn their first title under their new manager. Los Blancos, meanwhile, no doubt have redemption on the mind and are on the hunt for their third trophy this season.
The match features some of the sport's biggest superstars, including Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé, Lamine Yamal and Robert Lewandowski. Viewers across the globe will not want to miss a second of the thrilling affair.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Barcelona Kick-off?
- Location: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
- Stadium: King Abdullah Sport City
- Date: Sunday, Jan .12
- Kick-off Time: 2 p.m. ET
Real Madrid vs. Barcelona H2H Record (Last Five Games)
- Real Madrid: 3 wins
- Barcelona: 2 wins
- Draws: 0
Last meeting: Real Madrid 0–4 Barcelona (Oct. 26, 2024) – La Liga
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Barcelona: 2025 Spanish Super Cup Final
Fans can watch Real Madrid take on Barcelona in the 2025 Spanish Super Cup final on ABC or ESPN Deportes. The match will also be streamed on ESPN+.
ESPN+ does not offer a free trial, so those looking to stream the match must subscribe to the platform for at least one month. Fans with existing accounts will have no trouble accessing the Spanish Super Cup final for no extra charge.
ESPN+ also includes every La Liga and Copa del Rey match of the 2024–25 season.