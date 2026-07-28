How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Leganes on TV, Live Stream
Real Madrid’s subtle start to preseason continues with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Leganés on Tuesday.
José Mourinho isn’t yet close to having a full cohort of players available thanks to the World Cup, yet there’s a glut of star names aiming to win the new manager over this summer.
The “special one” is back for a second bite of the cherry in Madrid, having seen his coaching career embark on a steady decline over the past decade. Florentino Pérez has gifted an old friend another shot of glory, after Mourinho helped dethrone Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Barcelona during his first spell.
Los Blancos have been a comfortable second to Hansi Flick’s Barça in back-to-back seasons, all while failing to reach the Champions League semifinals. Whether Mourinho is the man to return Madrid to the promised land will be answered in time, but there‘s no doubting that his second reign will be box office.
Here’s how you can keep up to date with Madrid’s training-ground friendly against second-tier opposition.
What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Leganés Kick Off?
- Location: Valdebebas, Spain
- Stadium: Ciudad Real Madrid Florentino Pérez
- Date: Tuesday, July 28
- Kick-Off Time: 5 p.m. GMT / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT
How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Leganés on TV, Live Stream
There are no broadcasters listed for Tuesday‘s training ground friendly, with media access limited by Real Madrid.
However, you should be able to access live updates via Real Madrid’s official X page. Moreover, a highlights package may be offered by RM Play postmatch. Its most basic iteration is free, and the Premium Tier costs €35 ($40) a year.
What’s Next for Real Madrid?
Real Madrid currently have three more friendlies pencilled in before the start of the 2026–27 La Liga season on Aug. 22. Los Blancos travel to Espanyol on Matchday 1.
Mourinho will hope to have some of his new signings available, as well as more of those who competed at the World Cup, for Madrid’s friendly against Fiorentina on Aug. 1.
They’re then traveling to Budapest for a clash with Ferencváros the following weekend before returning home for an outing against Deportivo A Coruña, who are back in La Liga after an eight-year absence, on Aug. 12.
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James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.