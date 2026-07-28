How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Leganes on TV, Live Stream

Real Madrid’s subtle start to preseason continues with a behind-closed-doors friendly against Leganés on Tuesday.

José Mourinho isn’t yet close to having a full cohort of players available thanks to the World Cup, yet there’s a glut of star names aiming to win the new manager over this summer.

The “special one” is back for a second bite of the cherry in Madrid, having seen his coaching career embark on a steady decline over the past decade. Florentino Pérez has gifted an old friend another shot of glory, after Mourinho helped dethrone Pep Guardiola’s all-conquering Barcelona during his first spell.

Los Blancos have been a comfortable second to Hansi Flick’s Barça in back-to-back seasons, all while failing to reach the Champions League semifinals. Whether Mourinho is the man to return Madrid to the promised land will be answered in time, but there‘s no doubting that his second reign will be box office.

Here’s how you can keep up to date with Madrid’s training-ground friendly against second-tier opposition.

What Time Does Real Madrid vs. Leganés Kick Off?

Location : Valdebebas, Spain

: Valdebebas, Spain Stadium : Ciudad Real Madrid Florentino Pérez

: Ciudad Real Madrid Florentino Pérez Date : Tuesday, July 28

: Tuesday, July 28 Kick-Off Time: 5 p.m. GMT / 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT

How to Watch Real Madrid vs. Leganés on TV, Live Stream

There are no broadcasters listed for Tuesday‘s training ground friendly, with media access limited by Real Madrid.

However, you should be able to access live updates via Real Madrid’s official X page. Moreover, a highlights package may be offered by RM Play postmatch. Its most basic iteration is free, and the Premium Tier costs €35 ($40) a year.

What’s Next for Real Madrid?

Madrid are keeping a low profile at the start of preseason. | Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press/Getty Images

Real Madrid currently have three more friendlies pencilled in before the start of the 2026–27 La Liga season on Aug. 22. Los Blancos travel to Espanyol on Matchday 1.

Mourinho will hope to have some of his new signings available, as well as more of those who competed at the World Cup, for Madrid’s friendly against Fiorentina on Aug. 1.

They’re then traveling to Budapest for a clash with Ferencváros the following weekend before returning home for an outing against Deportivo A Coruña, who are back in La Liga after an eight-year absence, on Aug. 12.

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