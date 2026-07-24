Manchester United have journeyed to Norway for their second preseason friendly of the summer against Rosenborg on Friday.

It was defeat for Michael Carrick and his players in their first warmup match, a makeshift side beaten 1–0 by second-tier Wrexham in Finland last Saturday. An experienced group fell behind in the first half and an entirely-changed XI of academy players was unable to get back on track after the break.

Carrick is still without a host of first-teamers as they recover from their World Cup exploits, meaning another unorthodox starting lineup will be selected at Lerkendal Stadion. United’s challenge is made all the tougher by the fact Rosenborg are midway through their club campaign, meaning they’re fully fit and raring to go for the upcoming clash.

Here’s how to tune into United’s second preseason friendly.

What Time Does Rosenborg vs. Man Utd Kick Off?

Location : Trondheim, Norway

: Trondheim, Norway Stadium : Lerkendal Stadion

: Lerkendal Stadion Date : Friday, July 24

: Friday, July 24 Kick-off Time: 12 p.m. ET / 9 a.m. PT / 5 p.m. BST

How to Watch Rosenborg vs. Man Utd on TV, Live Stream

At present, there are no broadcast or live stream options for audiences in the United States, Mexico or Canada..

There is, however, the option of MUTV in the United Kingdom, although viewers must pay an annual subscription fee of £29.99 to catch the action for this match and the remainder of United’s friendlies.

What’s Next for Man Utd?

Andrey Santos and his new teammates face some tough tests ahead. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

United have two more matches in Scandinavia after the Rosenborg clash, starting with a game against Atlético Madrid in Stockholm, Sweden on Saturday, Aug. 1. Officially titled the Snapdragon Cup, it will be followed by a fixture with reigning European champions Paris Saint-Germain in Gothenburg a week later.

The Red Devils finish their preseason campaign with games against Leeds United in the Republic of Ireland on Aug. 12 and Milan in Poland three days later.

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