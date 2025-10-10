How to Watch South Korea vs. Brazil on TV, Live Stream
South Korea and Brazil continue their preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup when they lock horns in an international friendly on Friday.
Both nations have qualified for next summer’s tournament in the United States, Canada and Mexico, South Korea breezing to a first-place finish in their qualification group and Brazil ambling to fifth place in CONMEBOL’s league table.
Even the arrival of Carlo Ancelotti hasn’t kicked the Seleção back into gear and they currently have ground to make up on the likes of Argentina, France and Spain before the World Cup. Their talent and depth is undeniable, but they are still lacking cohesion.
South Korea will be keen to take advantage of any uncertainty in the Brazil camp when the sides clash in Seoul as they seek only a second ever victory over the five-time world champions. They were 1–0 winners in a friendly in 1999 but have lost their other seven duels with the South American titans.
Unfortunately for supporters eager to catch a glimpse of what should be a sizeable test for Brazil, tuning in to the action will be difficult.
What Time Does South Korea vs. Brazil Kick Off?
- Location: Seoul, South Korea
- Stadium: Seoul World Cup Stadium
- Date: Friday, Oct. 10
- Kick-off Time: 12 p.m. BST / 7 a.m. ET / 4 a.m. PT
South Korea vs. Brazil will not be televised in the United Kingdom or North America. There are no broadcasters or platforms live streaming the friendly, meaning fans will have to accept post-match highlights of the clash at Seoul World Cup Stadium.
Of course, the match will be shown in Brazil, with Globo and Sky+ among the broadcasters, but the game will also be absent from TV schedules across the rest of South America.
Those in South Korea can catch the action on Coupang Play, TVN and TV Chosun, while there are also broadcasts in China and Iran.
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
Brazil
Globoplay, Zapping, Claro TV+, Sky+, Globo
China
ZhiBo8
Iran
IRIB Varzesh
South Korea
TVING, Coupang Play, TVN, TV Chosun
What’s Next for South Korea and Brazil?
South Korea welcome another South American nation to their capital on Tuesday when they face off against Paraguay—another qualifier for the 2026 World Cup.
Brazil continue their mini tour of Asia when they contest another friendly on Tuesday, this time visiting Japan. They are unbeaten in their 13 past duels with the Samurai Blue, who they most recently beat 1–0 in June 2022.