How to Watch Spain vs. Argentina on TV, Live Stream—World Cup Final

So, it all comes down to this then. Spain vs. Argentina: the 2026 World Cup final.

The 104th and final match of a thrilling tournament has its work cut out if its to match the meteoric heights of the previous final in Qatar, where Argentina claimed victory on penalties after a Kylian Mbappé-inspired France rallied from nowhere towards the end of normal time.

The holders are targeting history at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, with Brazil in 1962 the last team to retain the trophy. Lionel Scaloni’s side has embarked on quite the journey, constantly flirting with elimination. The chaos embracers operate as the antithesis of Spain’s penchant for control, with La Roja maturing majestically as this World Cup has evolved.

Produce a similar performance to its semifinal win over France, and the one-time winner will be mightily tough to overcome. "Everything concerns me about Spain," Scaloni admitted on Saturday, and that’s even without its phenom teenager producing his best work.

Lamine Yamal may be saving his finest afternoon of the summer for the grandest stage of all, with the teenager surely desperate to one-up the man he‘s described as “the best player in history” on what will surely be Lionel Messi’s final outing for his country.

There’s no avoiding the 2026 World Cup final, and here‘s how you can watch the action unfold around the globe.

What Time Does Spain vs. Argentina Kick Off?

Location : East Rutherford, Texas, United States

: East Rutherford, Texas, United States Stadium : MetLife Stadium

: MetLife Stadium Date : Sunday, July 19

: Sunday, July 19 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m BST Referee: Slavko Vinčić (SVN)

How to Watch Spain vs. Argentina on TV, Live Stream

There are no major changes to the United States’ World Cup broadcasting for the final, with the Fox Network and subscription service FuboTV the leading providers once again. With Spanish interest bound to be rife, Telemundo is offering a Spanish broadcast of the final.

Multiple TSN channels, as well as CTV and Crave, are covering the final in Canada, while French speakers can tune in via RDS and Noovo.

Mexico isn‘t shy of broadcasters for Sunday’s final, with Canal 5, Azteca Deportes, TUDN and ViX all showing the match on their respective channels.

The BBC and ITV have shared the rights for this summer’s tournament in the United Kingdom, and they’ll go head-to-head on Sunday. ITV1 and ITVX, as well as BBC One and BBC iPlayer, will all be streaming/broadcasting the final.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, TeleXitos, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, CTV, RDS App, CTV App, Noovo, Crave Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Las Estrellas, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV1, ITVX, STV, STV Player, BBC One, BBC iPlayer

What’s Next for Spain, Argentina?

Can Lionel Messi’s Argentina defy Spanish control? | Odd ANDERSEN/Roberto SCHMIDT/AFP/Getty Images

Those involved in the final will finally earn some much-needed respite before the 2026–27 season gets underway in Europe. The majority of the continent’s premier divisions begin in around a month’s time.

However, there are a glut of international breaks at the start of the new season, so it won’t be long until players are reunited with their national teams. Spain’s UEFA Nations League campaigns kicks off against England on September 26.

There won’t be any competitive fixtures for Argentina in September, just a pair of friendlies. They haven’t been scheduled yet.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC