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How to Watch Spain vs. Czechia on TV, Live Stream

Spain has won its opening two Nations League fixtures, while Czechia has suffered back-to-back defeats.
Ewan Ross-Murray|
Spain is seeking its 10th successive victory.
Spain is seeking its 10th successive victory. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Spain seeks to extend its perfect Nations League record and clinch its 10th successive win across all competitions when hosting Czechia on Saturday.

Oviedo’s Estadio Carlos Tartiere will stage the world champion’s third Nations League match of the international period. Victories over England and Croatia propeled it to the summit of Group 3 in League A and made it 40 consecutive matches without being defeated in 90 minutes.

Czechia appears unlikely to threaten those impressive Spanish streaks, especially after successive defeats to kick off its Nations League campaign and the Santi Denia era. The former Spain U-21 manager will be fearing the worst back in his homeland this weekend.

Here’s how to tune into Spain vs. Czechia.

What Time Does Spain vs. Czechia Kick Off?

  • Location: Oviedo, Spain
  • Stadium: Estadio Carlos Tartiere
  • Date: Saturday, Oct. 3
  • Kickoff Time: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST
  • Referee: Vasílios Fotiás (GRE)
  • VAR: Ángelos Evangélou (GRE)

How to Watch Spain vs. Czechia on TV, Live Stream

Fox Sports, ViX and fuboTV are the options for viewers in the United States, while the latter will also be showing the fixture alongside DAZN in Canada.

Sky Sports and izzi are the destinations for those in Mexico.

The match is available on pay-per-view for £2.49 in the United Kingdom via Amazon Prime Video.

Country

Broadcaster(s)

United States

Fox Sports 2, Fox One, fuboTV, ViX

Canada

DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

Mexico

Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

United Kingdom

Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Spain, Czechia?

Ladislav Krejčí
Czechia finishes the international break by visiting England. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

The end of the extended three-week international period is in sight, with only one more match remaining for Spain and Czechia after they collide.

La Roja heads to Croatia on Tuesday, Oct. 6 seeking yet more glory, while Czechia makes the trip to England on the same day.

Club soccer then returns the following weekend.

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Ewan Ross-Murray
EWAN ROSS-MURRAY

Ewan Ross-Murray is a soccer writer for SI FC. He boasts years of experience following his First Class Honours in Journalism from the University of Leicester, producing a variety of content from match reports and news pieces to more extensive features on an array of topics. With Scottish, Welsh and English heritage, Ross-Murray’s soccer influences are far-ranging, but his primary focus is on the Premier League and Champions League.

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