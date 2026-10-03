Spain seeks to extend its perfect Nations League record and clinch its 10th successive win across all competitions when hosting Czechia on Saturday.

Oviedo’s Estadio Carlos Tartiere will stage the world champion’s third Nations League match of the international period. Victories over England and Croatia propeled it to the summit of Group 3 in League A and made it 40 consecutive matches without being defeated in 90 minutes.

Czechia appears unlikely to threaten those impressive Spanish streaks, especially after successive defeats to kick off its Nations League campaign and the Santi Denia era. The former Spain U-21 manager will be fearing the worst back in his homeland this weekend.

Here’s how to tune into Spain vs. Czechia.

What Time Does Spain vs. Czechia Kick Off?

Location : Oviedo, Spain

: Oviedo, Spain Stadium : Estadio Carlos Tartiere

: Estadio Carlos Tartiere Date : Saturday, Oct. 3

: Saturday, Oct. 3 Kickoff Time : 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST

: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. BST Referee : Vasílios Fotiás (GRE)

: Vasílios Fotiás (GRE) VAR: Ángelos Evangélou (GRE)

How to Watch Spain vs. Czechia on TV, Live Stream

Fox Sports, ViX and fuboTV are the options for viewers in the United States, while the latter will also be showing the fixture alongside DAZN in Canada.

Sky Sports and izzi are the destinations for those in Mexico.

The match is available on pay-per-view for £2.49 in the United Kingdom via Amazon Prime Video.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 2, Fox One, fuboTV, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Spain, Czechia?

Czechia finishes the international break by visiting England. | Molly Darlington/Getty Images

The end of the extended three-week international period is in sight, with only one more match remaining for Spain and Czechia after they collide.

La Roja heads to Croatia on Tuesday, Oct. 6 seeking yet more glory, while Czechia makes the trip to England on the same day.

Club soccer then returns the following weekend.