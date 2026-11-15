Spain and England lock horns in their final outing of the UEFA Nations League group stage, with the victor clinching top spot and an easier fixture for next year’s quarterfinal.

September’s reverse fixture ended 3–2 to the world champion at Wembley Stadium, as the Three Lions produced an error-strewn display that gives La Roja a three-point lead. But victory in Madrid on Sunday would mean jumping ahead into first place courtesy of a superior goal difference.

Spain knows it must simply avoid defeat to win Group A3, and confidence will be flowing at the Metropolitano Stadium considering it hasn’t been beaten in 90 minutes since a narrow defeat to Colombia in March 2024. Since then, Luis de la Fuente’s team has played 43 matches and won the World Cup.

England will be eager to end that incredible streak, and was victorious in its previous match in Spain. Thomas Tuchel would welcome a repeat of the 3–2 victory over the Iberian giant during the 2018–19 Nations League, which occurred under his predecessor Gareth Southgate.

Here’s how to watch a heavyweight clash unfold.

What Time Does Spain vs. England Kick Off?

Location : Madrid, Spain

: Madrid, Spain Stadium : Riyadh Air Metropolitano

: Riyadh Air Metropolitano Date : Sunday, Nov. 15

: Sunday, Nov. 15 Kickoff Time : 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. GMT

: 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT / 7:45 p.m. GMT Referee : Clément Turpin (FRA)

: Clément Turpin (FRA) VAR: Jérôme Brisard (FRA)

How to Watch Spain vs. England on TV, Live Stream

ViX and fuboTV share the broadcasting rights of this fixture in the United States, and the latter will also be offering the game in Canada alongside DAZN.

Sky Sports and izzi are the options in Mexico.

Those in the United Kingdom can watch on ITV or STV.

Country Broadcaster United States fuboTV, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

What’s Next for Spain, England?

De la Fuente (left) and Tuchel will have several months off. | Kevin Hodgson/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

This will be the final match of the November international break and calendar year for Spain and England, who will return to action in March 2027 for the Nations League quarterfinals.

Whichever nation finishes first come the conclusion of Sunday’s match will face a second-placed side from one of the other three groups in League A.

The draw for the final eight will take place on Nov. 20, 2026.