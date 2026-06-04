How to Watch Spain vs. Iraq on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly

Spain takes on Iraq at the Estadio Riazor on Thursday, June 4, in an international friendly as both nations continue their preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

La Roja arrive as the reigning European champion after cruising through qualifying, though it may be without star winger Lamine Yamal, who is still recovering from a hamstring issue.

Iraq, meanwhile, is in a confident mood after progressing through AFC qualifying and overcoming Bolivia in the intercontinental play-offs to book its place at a first World Cup since 1986.

Even so, Luis de la Fuente’s side—among the tournament favorites—will be expected to have too much quality for Graham Arnold’s team, while also looking to prove it can cope without Yamal and make a statement ahead of the tournament.

Here’s how you can watch Spain vs. Iraq.

What Time Does Spain vs. Iraq Kick Off?

Location : La Coruña, Spain

: La Coruña, Spain Stadium : Estadio de Riazor

: Estadio de Riazor Date : Thursday, June 4

: Thursday, June 4 Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

How to Watch Spain vs. Iraq on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom ITV (ITV 1 UK, ITV 4, ITVX, UTV), S4C SIANEL 4 CYMRU (S4C, S4C Clic, S4C Red Button), Amazon Prime Video. United States fuboTV, ViX, Fubo Sports Network 4 Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada

What’s Next for Spain, Iraq?

After their meeting in La Coruña, Spain and Iraq each have one more friendly remaining before the World Cup begins.

Spain will face Peru on Tuesday, June 9, at the Estadio Cuauhtémoc in Puebla, Mexico, while Iraq take on Venezuela the following day at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois.

Then it’s on to the main event.

Spain open their World Cup campaign against newcomers Cape Verde in Group H on June 15, while Iraq begin their tournament two days later against Norway on June 17—marking their first World Cup appearance in 40 years.

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