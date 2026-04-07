Arsenal are out to shake off another domestic cup defeat when their Champions League campaign resumes against Sporting CP on Tuesday night.

The Gunners are no longer chasing an unprecedented quadruple, as a disappointing loss in the Carabao Cup final to Manchester City was followed by their FA Cup elimination at the hands of Championship high-flyers Southampton on Saturday.

Still, there’s not a single Arsenal supporter who wouldn’t be content with a Premier League-Champions League double when it’s all said and done. A kind draw means they’ve got a great shot at reaching the semifinals, with Sporting CP achieving a miracle in the previous round to get past Bodø/Glimt.

A 5–0 drubbing of the Norwegian darlings, with the help of extra time, means Rui Borges’s side overcame a 3–0 first-leg deficit. They’re now readying themselves for their first-ever Champions League quarterfinals since the competition rebranded in 1992.

Here’s how supporters around the world can watch the action unfold in Tuesday’s first leg.

What Time Does Sporting CP vs. Arsenal Kick Off?

Location : Lisbon, Portugal

: Lisbon, Portugal Stadium : Estádio José Alvalade

: Estádio José Alvalade Date : Tuesday, April 7

: Tuesday, April 7 Kickoff Time : 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Daniel Siebert (GER)

How to Watch Sporting CP vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

Arsenal exited the FA Cup at the weekend. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Tuesday’s clash in Lisbon will be streamed exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the United Kingdom, with a subscription required to tune into the game.

Paramount+ and ViX are the only two options available for those wanting to watch in the United States, with the latter providing a Spanish-language broadcast.

DAZN and fuboTV are once again the avenues for Canadians, while HBO Max is the only streaming option in play for those wanting to catch Tuesday’s first leg in Mexico.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, ViX United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Max Mexico

What’s Next for Arsenal, Sporting CP?

The Emirates Stadium plays host to the return leg next Wednesday, with Arsenal next in action against Bournemouth in the Premier League at Saturday lunchtime. The Gunners would move 12 points clear at the top with a win before Manchester City take on Chelsea the following afternoon.

Sporting, meanwhile, continue their pursuit of Porto in the Primeira Liga title race when they visit Estrela Amadora this weekend.

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