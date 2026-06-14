How to Watch Sweden vs. Tunisia on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Sweden is lucky to be at the World Cup, saved from a disaster of a qualifying campaign by a healthy ranking in the 2024–25 UEFA Nations League. But being on the guest list in some form is all that matters, and now things kick off against a stubborn and defensively resilient Tunisia team in Mexico.

Only a handful of places separate these nations in the FIFA World Rankings—Sweden, 39th; Tunisia 45th—but it is the European side that is marginally favored. The firepower of Alexander Isak and Viktor Gyökeres should be no match for anyone, but only if properly served.

Sweden will have to get off to a good start, because tougher opponents lie ahead.

Tunisia, meanwhile, is the outsider in the group but the expanded format offers its best ever chance of escaping the first round and making the knockouts.

What Time Does Sweden vs. Tunisia Kick Off?

Location : Guadalupe, Mexico

: Guadalupe, Mexico Stadium : Estadio BBVA

: Estadio BBVA Date : Sunday, June 14 / Monday, June 15

: Sunday, June 14 / Monday, June 15 Kick-off Time : 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST

: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT / 3 a.m. BST Referee: Yael Falcón (ARG)

How to Watch Sweden vs. Tunisia on TV, Live Stream

Tune into FS1 or fuboTV to watch in the United States in English, or Telemundo in Spanish.

The match is across the TSN or RDS networks in Canada, and broadcast on ViX in Mexico.

For U.K. viewers, this is one of the ITV1 or STV matches, available on the TV channels in England and Scotland respectively, or the associated digital platform.

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FS1, fuboTV, Telemundo Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV1, ITVX, STV, STV Player

What’s Next for Sweden, Tunisia?

Tunisia is an underdog hoping to cause an upset. | Michael Regan/FIFA/Getty Images

Tunisia is back at Estadio BBVA in six days when it faces Japan. This will be another match as the underdog for the Eagle of Carthage, but being difficult to beat could help the team upset the odds.

Sweden doesn’t have the same luxury of staying in the same place and will instead be in the United States for match two against the Netherlands. That said, NRG Stadium in Houston is marginally closer to the Swedish base camp in Dallas.

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