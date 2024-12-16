How to Watch The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 Ceremony
The Best FIFA Men's and Women’s Player award winners will be crowned at The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 ceremony while the world watches from home.
Much like the Ballon d'Or awards, The Best FIFA Football Awards recognize the best players, coaches and goalkeepers in soccer from the past year. The ceremony also honors the best goals across the men's and women's game with the FIFA Puskás Award and FIFA Marta Award.
11 men and 16 women were named as nominees for the The Best FIFA Men's and Women’s Player awards respectively. The prestigious individual honor will go to the two players who received the most votes from the fans, current captains and coaches of national teams and media representatives.
Less than a month after FIFA unveiled the full list of nominees, the ceremony is set to unfold for the world to watch.
When Are The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024?
The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 take place on Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2024. The ceremony typically unfolds in January every year, but FIFA announced an earlier date for this year's awards.
The ceremony falls on the eve of the FIFA Intercontinental Cup final between Real Madrid and CF Pachuca. With a match the next day, expect Los Blancos' six nominees for The Best FIFA Men's Player award to be absent from the event. Carlo Ancelotti, nominated for The Best FIFA Men’s Coach award, and Andriy Lunin, nominated for The Best FIFA Men's Goalkeeper award, will also be preparing for the final.
How to Watch The Best FIFA Football Awards 2024 Ceremony
Viewers across the globe can watch The Best FIFA Football Awards 20224 ceremony at FIFA.com. The website will stream the entire ceremony free of charge so fans can follow along in real time as FIFA reveals the winners of each prestigious award at the Aspire Academy in Doha, Qatar.
Although many of the nominees will not be in attendance, the dinner will include the FIFA President, FIFA Council members, FIFA Legends and other local and regional ambassadors.
After so much controversy surrounded the 2024 Ballon d'Or, soccer fans will not want to miss the battle for the The Best FIFA Men's Player 2024 award between Rodri and Vinícius Júnior.