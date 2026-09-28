How to Watch Turkiye vs. Italy on TV, Live Stream

Türkiye and Italy will be looking to get their 2026–27 UEFA Nations League campaigns up and running when they meet in Bursa on Monday night in League A, Group 1, with both sides having lost their opening fixtures.

Türkiye was narrowly beaten 1–0 by France but still gave a good account of itself, matching Les Bleus for shots and big chances while actually edging them for expected goals despite having significantly less possession—highlighting just how dangerous it can be in the attacking third.

Italy, meanwhile, fell to a disappointing 2–0 defeat against Belgium, adding another frustrating result to a difficult period after missing out on qualification for the 2026 World Cup.

History favors Italy. Across 14 meetings between the two sides, Türkiye has never beaten the Azzurri, who have won 10 of those encounters. However, three draws in the last five meetings suggest the gap between the two nations may be narrowing.

Here’s how to tune into Türkiye vs. Italy.

What Time Does Türkiye vs. Italy Kick Off?

Location : Bursa, Türkiye

: Bursa, Türkiye Stadium : Timsah Arena

: Timsah Arena Date : Monday, Sept. 28

: Monday, Sept. 28 Kick-off Time : 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. BST / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Michael Oliver (ENG)

: Michael Oliver (ENG) VAR: Stuart Attwell (ENG)

How to Watch Türkiye vs. Italy on TV, Live Stream

ViX and fuboTV are the options for viewers in the United States, with fuboTV also showing the match in Canada alongside DAZN, TLN and VIVA.

Sky Sports is the primary destination for viewers in Mexico, while audiences in the United Kingdom can watch via Amazon Prime Video.

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States fuboTV, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, TLN, fuboTV Canada, VIVA Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom Amazon Prime Video

What’s Next for Türkiye, Italy?

Arda Güler is Türkiye’s danger man. | Abdulhamid Hosbas/Anadolu/Getty Images

After their meeting in Bursa, both Türkiye and Italy will have two Nations League fixtures remaining before the international break comes to a close.

Türkiye will first travel to Liège to face Belgium at Stade Maurice Dufrasne on Friday, Oct. 2, before meeting Italy again on Monday, Oct. 5.

Italy, meanwhile, will travel to France to face Les Bleus at the Stade de France on Friday, Oct. 2, before hosting Türkiye in the return fixture.