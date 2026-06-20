How to Watch Turkiye vs. Paraguay on TV, Live Stream—World Cup

Both Türkiye and Paraguay will desperately scramble for a redemptive victory when they collide in Group D on Friday, with neither side able to avoid defeat during their opening World Cup fixtures

Paraguay’s humiliation came at the hands of the USMNT, who fired four past the South Americans to cap an utterly dominant performance. Australia were the conquerors of Türkiye, meanwhile, as the Socceroos somewhat surprisingly clinching a 2–0 victory.

The chance to claim three precious points will entice both teams, with the pressure cranked up several notches by the fact defeat puts them in a perilous position heading into their final group stage match next week.

Who will come out on top? Here’s how to tune in to find out.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

What Time Does Türkiye vs. Paraguay Kick Off?

Location : Santa Clara, United States

: Santa Clara, United States Stadium : Levi’s Stadium

: Levi’s Stadium Date : Friday, June 19 / Saturday, June 20

: Friday, June 19 / Saturday, June 20 Kick-off Time : 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST (June 20)

: 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST (June 20) Referee: Iván Barton (SLV)

How to Watch Türkiye vs. Paraguay on TV and Live Stream

American audiences eager to scout Türkiye ahead of the USMNT’s group stage finale can tune into Friday’s affair on FOX Sports, fuboTV and Telemundo.

ViX is the only option in Mexico, while Canadian viewers can select between TSN and RDS as usual.

Those willing to stay up until 4 a.m. in the United Kingdom will need to tune into ITV.

Country TV/Streaming United States Fox Sports, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 1, ITVX, STV Scotland, STV Player

What’s Next for Türkiye, Paraguay?

Paraguay is aiming to make amends. | Luis Acosta/AFP/Getty Images

Türkiye finishes up its group stage campaign with the unenviable task of overcoming the co-hosts, with its clash against the USMNT arriving on June 25.

For Paraguay, its attention will turn to a battle with Australia, whom it last faced shortly after the 2010 World Cup. The clash kicks off side-by-side with Türkiye vs. USMNT.

The group stage begins on June 28, but whether Türkiye and Paraguay are involved in the last 32 remains to be seen.

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