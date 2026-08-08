Barcelona’s next preseason test takes the defending Spanish champions to Italy, where they will face off with Udinese in the inaugural Friuli Venezia Giulia Cup.

The competition is a unique triangular format, which will see Barcelona, Udinese and Nottingham Forest all play one another in three 45-minute matches back-to-back. Hansi Flick’s men first take on Forest before they must turn their attention to the Serie A hosts.

Barcelona, still without many of their biggest stars, only have one preseason friendly under their belts, and it was a disappointing 2–2 draw with Birmingham City that ultimately ended in a 3–2 penalty shootout defeat.

Many young stars will be eager to better prove themselves this time around, as will new signing Karim Adeyemi, who underwhelmed in his debut last time out. Udinese will hope to play spoiler, but they have yet to win a match this summer.

Here’s how to watch the upcoming friendly.

What Time Does Udinese vs. Barcelona Kick Off?

Location : Udine, Italy

: Udine, Italy Stadium : Bluenergy Stadium

: Bluenergy Stadium Date : Saturday, Aug. 8

: Saturday, Aug. 8 Kick-off Time: 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. BST

How to Watch Udinese vs. Barcelona on TV, Live Stream

Those in the United States looking to tune in to Barcelona’s clash with Udinese can catch all the action on Paramount+ or CBS Sports Golazo. You must have an active subscription to the streaming platform.

The preseason friendly is also being broadcast on Barça Play and the official FC Barcelona YouTube Channel, though only premium members have access. Fans in Mexico and Canada are limited to either of those options.

The match is not available to watch in the United Kingdom.

Country TV/Live Stream United States Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo, Barça Play, FC Barcelona YouTube Channel Canada Barça Play, FC Barcelona YouTube Channel Mexico Barça Play, FC Barcelona YouTube Channel United Kingdom N/A

What’s Next for Barcelona?

Hansi Flick is hoping to lead Barcelona to three straight La Liga titles. | Nigel French/PA Images/Getty Images

After Barcelona take on Udinese, they are headed to Switzerland, where they will face off with Basel at St. Jakob-Park. The match is set to unfold on Sunday, Aug. 16.

Then, the defending Spanish champions return home for the Joan Gamper Trophy. Flick’s side will compete against Egypt’s Al Ahly SC on Wednesday, Aug. 19. The friendly will be the team’s last preseason test before it kicks off its La Liga title defense against Elche on Sunday, Aug. 23.