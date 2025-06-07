SI

How to Watch UEFA Nations League Final: Cristiano Ronaldo Takes on Spain's Brightest Star

Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal face Lamine Yamal’s Spain as both countries look to become two-time winners in the competition.

Max Mallow

An up close look at the UEFA Nations League trophy.
An up close look at the UEFA Nations League trophy. / IMAGO/MIS

The UEFA Nations League comes to a conclusion on Sunday, June 8 when Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal take on Lamine Yamal’s Spain in the final.

Hosted at the Allianz Arena in Munich, a legend of the sport meets one of its burgeoning young stars. Portugal were the inaugural champion of the UEFA Nations League in 2019. Spain are the current holders of the trophy defeating Croatia on penalties in 2023. With both teams matching up in the final, we’re guaranteed a repeat winner for the first time in the competition’s history.

Alongside storylines of Ronaldo vs. Yamal, Luis de la Fuente’s continued rise after guiding Spain to UEFA Euro glory and Roberto Martínez’s quest to improve a star-studded Portugal, this final is sure to be a blockbuster.

Portugal defeated host nation Germany in the semifinals thanks to a second half masterclass from Martínez. Substitutes Francisco Conceição and Vitinha overturned a one-goal deficit to book Portugal’s spot. Spain, on the other hand, were cruising past France leading 4–1 at the 55 minute mark. Les Bleus refused to go quietly, but came up just short with Spain advancing by a scoreline of 5–4.

Here's everything you need to know to watch the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday.

When Does the UEFA Nations League Final Kick-Off: Portugal vs. Spain

  • Location: Munich
  • Stadium: Allianz Arena
  • Date: Sunday, June 8
  • Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST

How to Watch UEFA Nations League Final: TV/Live Stream

Country

TV/Live Stream

United States

Fox Sports, ViX, Fubo

Mexico

Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

United Kingdom

ITV (England), Prime Video UK

Canada

DAZN Canada OTT

READ THE LATEST SOCCER NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MATCH REACTION

feed

Published
Max Mallow
MAX MALLOW

Max Mallow is an editor for Sports Illustrated FC. Somehow, he has just enough time every matchday to tweet when an Arsenal player scores a goal.

Home/Soccer