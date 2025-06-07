How to Watch UEFA Nations League Final: Cristiano Ronaldo Takes on Spain's Brightest Star
The UEFA Nations League comes to a conclusion on Sunday, June 8 when Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal take on Lamine Yamal’s Spain in the final.
Hosted at the Allianz Arena in Munich, a legend of the sport meets one of its burgeoning young stars. Portugal were the inaugural champion of the UEFA Nations League in 2019. Spain are the current holders of the trophy defeating Croatia on penalties in 2023. With both teams matching up in the final, we’re guaranteed a repeat winner for the first time in the competition’s history.
Alongside storylines of Ronaldo vs. Yamal, Luis de la Fuente’s continued rise after guiding Spain to UEFA Euro glory and Roberto Martínez’s quest to improve a star-studded Portugal, this final is sure to be a blockbuster.
Portugal defeated host nation Germany in the semifinals thanks to a second half masterclass from Martínez. Substitutes Francisco Conceição and Vitinha overturned a one-goal deficit to book Portugal’s spot. Spain, on the other hand, were cruising past France leading 4–1 at the 55 minute mark. Les Bleus refused to go quietly, but came up just short with Spain advancing by a scoreline of 5–4.
Here's everything you need to know to watch the UEFA Nations League final on Sunday.
When Does the UEFA Nations League Final Kick-Off: Portugal vs. Spain
- Location: Munich
- Stadium: Allianz Arena
- Date: Sunday, June 8
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET/8 p.m. BST
How to Watch UEFA Nations League Final: TV/Live Stream
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
Fox Sports, ViX, Fubo
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
United Kingdom
ITV (England), Prime Video UK
Canada
DAZN Canada OTT