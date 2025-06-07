Portugal vs. Spain—Nations League Final: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Portugal and Spain are both looking to clinch their second UEFA Nations League crown when they meet in the 2025 final on Sunday.
The Iberian neighbours will lock horns in the showpiece event in Munich and it was Portugal that denied Germany a home final on Wednesday. Cristiano Ronaldo scored his 137th international goal to complete a quick-fire comeback after Florian Wirtz had opened the scoring in the semifinal. Having won the competition back in 2019, they are aiming for some more silverware.
Spain are eager to defend their Nations League crown when they meet Portugal having overcome France in a nine-goal thriller in the semifinal. While La Roja almost surrendered a four-goal advantage in the closing half-hour, they scraped by in the end to book another appearance in an international final. It’s been quite the few years for Luis de la Fuente, who guided Spain to Euro 2024 glory last summer and won the Nations League in 2023.
Here’s Sports Illustrated’s guide to a battle of European giants.
What Time Does Portugal vs. Spain Kick-Off?
- Location: Munich, Germany
- Stadium: Allianz Arena
- Date: Sunday, 8 June
- Kick-off Time: 3 p.m. ET / Midday PT / 8 p.m. BST
- Referee: Sandro Schärer (SUI)
- VAR: Fedayi San (SUI)
Portugal vs. Spain Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Portugal: 0 wins
- Spain: 1 win
- Draws: 4
- Last meeting: Portugal 0–1 Spain (Sept. 27, 2022) – Nations League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Portugal
Spain
Germany 1–2 Portugal – 04/06/25
Spain 5–4 France – 05/06/25
Portugal 5–2 Denmark – 23/03/25
Spain 3–3 (5–4p) Netherlands – 23/03/25
Denmark 1–0 Portugal – 20/03/25
Netherlands 2–2 Spain – 20/03/25
Croatia 1–1 Portugal – 18/11/24
Spain 3–2 Switzerland – 18/11/24
Portugal 5–1 Poland – 15/11/24
Denmark 1–2 Spain – 15/11/24
How to Watch Portugal vs. Spain on TV
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
fuboTV, Foxsports.com, Fubo Sports Network, ViX, FOX Sports App, Tubi, FOX Network
United Kingdom
ITV 1, ITVX, STV, STV Player, UTV
Canada
N/A
Mexico
Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Portugal Team News
Roberto Martínez is unlikely to make many changes from the team that beat Germany midweek, although Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Vitinha should return to the starting lineup having only been used as a substitute.
Ronaldo will lead the line as he aims to further add to his extraordinary international goal tally, while Martínez has a decision to make over whether to start Bernardo Silva, Francisco Trincão or Francisco Conceição on the right wing after the latter scored from the bench against Germany.
Portugal Predicted Lineup vs. Spain
Portugal predicted lineup vs Spain (4-2-3-1): Costa; Semedo, Dias, Inácio, Mendes; Vitinha, J. Neves; B. Silva, Fernandes, Neto; Ronaldo.
Spain Team News
Spain could also field pretty much the same starting lineup as the one that triumphed in the semis, with Mikel Oyarzabal leading the line instead of Álvaro Morata and new Real Madrid signing Dean Huijsen starting ahead of Pau Cubarsí at centre-back. However, Fabián Ruiz could come into the midfield for Mikel Merino despite the Arsenal man scoring midweek.
La Roja didn’t include Manchester City’s Rodri in their June squad as he’s eased back into the action following a lengthy ACL injury, while Barcelona’s Ferran Torres also missed out as he recovers from appendicitis.
Spain Predicted Lineup vs. Portugal
Spain predicted lineup vs. Portugal (4-3-3): Simón; Porro, Le Normand, Huijsen, Cucurella; Pedri, Zubimendi, Ruiz; Yamal, Oyarzabal, Williams.
Portugal vs. Spain Score Prediction
Past Nations League finals have been matches of fine margins and Sunday’s duel should be no different. The match is likely to be settled by the odd goal, with extra-time and penalties potentially on the cards.
Given they are European champions and the most convincing side on the continent right now, it’s hard to look past Spain edging the final. Their star power in attack and silky midfield gives them the edge and they’re getting awful used to playing in matches of huge consequence.