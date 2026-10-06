How to Watch USMNT vs. Canada on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly
The USMNT completes a mighty productive break that’s offered supporters an exciting glimpse into the future by taking on another North American rival, Canada, in Minnesota on Tuesday.
Mauricio Pochettino has pivoted to youth at the start of a new cycle, having guided the 2026 World Cup co-host into the round of 16 and a first knockout stage victory at the tournament since 2002.
That momentum has been seized upon by Poch’s youth revolution in this extended break. After two CONMEBOL opponents were beaten, fierce rivals Mexico offered little resistance in the USMNT’s 3–0 victory at the weekend. The kids are purring, and 17-year-old record-breaker Cavan Sullivan has everybody talking.
Jesse Marsch’s Canada is also in the ascendancy, with the country’s heroes from the summer so far bypassing Chile and Peru without conceding. However, it’s Tuesday’s measuring-stick game that will determine the mood exiting the break.
Canada is aiming to secure a third consecutive victory over its southern neighbor, and Marsch has done plenty of talking in the build-up.
Here’s how you can watch Tuesday’s action unfold.
What Time Does USMNT vs. Canada Kick Off?
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Stadium: Allianz Field
- Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6
- Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT
How to Watch USMNT vs. Canada on TV, Live Stream
Fans in the United States have multiple ways of watching this all-North American duel, with TNT, truTV and HBO Max broadcasting the friendly.
Spanish coverage of Tuesday’s match is also available in the U.S. through Telemundo, Universo and streaming on Peacock.
South of the border, TSN and fuboTV are offering streams, while ESPN2 and Disney+ are covering the match for the Mexicans intrigued by the goings-on in Minnesota.
Country
Language
Broadcaster(s)
United States
English
TNT, truTV, HBO Max
United States
Spanish
Telemundo, Universo, Peacock
Canada
English
TSN1, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Spanish
ESPN2 Mexico, Disney+ Premium Mexico
What’s Next for the USMNT, Canada?
The extended break has come to an end for both nations, but there’s another international window in November.
The USMNT and Canada have each discovered their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal opponents ahead of Tuesday’s friendly, with matches played over two legs next month.
Pochettino’s team is facing Haiti on Nov. 14 and 17, while Marsch’s side takes on Guatemala. Only the second leg has a confirmed date, Nov. 16, at the time of writing.
James Cormack is a writer for SI FC. Opting against a football coaching undergraduate degree at the last minute, he instead decided to take on a six-month internship with 90min in 2019 and hasn't looked back. Cormack's current SEO focus means he tends to venture to the land of match previews and predicted lineups, but he also has a wealth of experience in news and feature writing. A passion for soccer's history and the European game often takes his work beyond the familiarity of the Premier League, but it's with Tottenham Hotspur where his strongest allegiance lies.