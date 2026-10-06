How to Watch USMNT vs. Canada on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly

The USMNT completes a mighty productive break that’s offered supporters an exciting glimpse into the future by taking on another North American rival, Canada, in Minnesota on Tuesday.

Mauricio Pochettino has pivoted to youth at the start of a new cycle, having guided the 2026 World Cup co-host into the round of 16 and a first knockout stage victory at the tournament since 2002.

That momentum has been seized upon by Poch’s youth revolution in this extended break. After two CONMEBOL opponents were beaten, fierce rivals Mexico offered little resistance in the USMNT’s 3–0 victory at the weekend. The kids are purring, and 17-year-old record-breaker Cavan Sullivan has everybody talking.

Jesse Marsch’s Canada is also in the ascendancy, with the country’s heroes from the summer so far bypassing Chile and Peru without conceding. However, it’s Tuesday’s measuring-stick game that will determine the mood exiting the break.

Canada is aiming to secure a third consecutive victory over its southern neighbor, and Marsch has done plenty of talking in the build-up.

Here’s how you can watch Tuesday’s action unfold.

What Time Does USMNT vs. Canada Kick Off?

Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota

Saint Paul, Minnesota Stadium: Allianz Field

Allianz Field Date: Tuesday, Oct. 6

Tuesday, Oct. 6 Kickoff Time: 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

How to Watch USMNT vs. Canada on TV, Live Stream

Fans in the United States have multiple ways of watching this all-North American duel, with TNT, truTV and HBO Max broadcasting the friendly.

Spanish coverage of Tuesday’s match is also available in the U.S. through Telemundo, Universo and streaming on Peacock.

South of the border, TSN and fuboTV are offering streams, while ESPN2 and Disney+ are covering the match for the Mexicans intrigued by the goings-on in Minnesota.

Country Language Broadcaster(s) United States English TNT, truTV, HBO Max United States Spanish Telemundo, Universo, Peacock Canada English TSN1, fuboTV Canada Mexico Spanish ESPN2 Mexico, Disney+ Premium Mexico

What’s Next for the USMNT, Canada?

Canada has enjoyed a productive break. | Omar Vega/Getty Images

The extended break has come to an end for both nations, but there’s another international window in November.

The USMNT and Canada have each discovered their Concacaf Nations League quarterfinal opponents ahead of Tuesday’s friendly, with matches played over two legs next month.

Pochettino’s team is facing Haiti on Nov. 14 and 17, while Marsch’s side takes on Guatemala. Only the second leg has a confirmed date, Nov. 16, at the time of writing.