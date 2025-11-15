How to Watch USMNT vs. Paraguay on TV, Live Stream: International Friendly
The U.S. men’s national team welcome Paraguay to Subaru Park in Pennsylvania on Saturday as their 2026 FIFA World Cup preparation continues.
Since auto-qualifying as a host nation, the USMNT have only played international friendlies since coming up short in the Concacaf Gold Cup over the summer. After a string of positive results against Japan, Ecuador and Australia, Mauricio Pochettino’s team is riding some momentum.
They begin their final camp of 2025 against Paraguay who have already qualified for the World Cup as well. The USMNT last played Paraguay in 2018 defeating them 1–0 in an international friendly.
Here’s how you can watch the USMNT’s international friendly with Paraguay on TV and live stream.
What Time Does USMNT vs. Paraguay Kick Off?
- Location: Chester, PA
- Stadium: Subaru Park
- Date: Saturday, Nov. 15
- Kick-Off Time: 5 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. PT / 10 p.m. GMT
How to Watch USMNT vs. Paraguay on TV and Live Stream
There are various streaming options available for those tuning into the USMNT’s upcoming friendly from the United States. English broadcasts will be supplied by fuboTV, Peacock, TNT, truTV, HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.
For these, though, an active subscription will be required to watch the match.
Universo and Telemundo are providing Spanish-speaking broadcasts.
If watching isn’t an option, fans can also opt to listen to the match in the U.S. on Westwood One Sports in English and fútbol de Primera in Spanish.
Viewers in Mexico can access the friendly via Disney+ Premium Mexico and ESPN Mexico.
Country
TV/Streaming
United States
FuboTV, Sling TV, Telemundo, UNIVERSO, TNT, UNIVERSO NOW, Peacock, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, HBO Max, Prime Video
Mexico
Disney+ Premium Mexico, ESPN Mexico
Puerto Rico
TNT USA, NAICOM, Telemundo, UNIVERSO
What’s Next for the USMNT?
The USMNT face Uruguay to close out the November window. After that, there is one more window for matches in March 2026 before the World Cup starts in June.
Given the amount of absences in this camp, multiple players look to impress Pochettino with such limited opportunities available. Names like Gio Reyna and Cristian Roldan are players to watch in both friendlies.