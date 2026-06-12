After co-hosts Mexico got the 2026 World Cup underway in style by beating a hapless South Africa side 2–0 in Mexico City, the U.S. men’s national team gets its tournament started in Los Angeles against Paraguay.

A fixture almost a decade in the waiting beckons for the USMNT, who believes it has the coach and roster to enjoy a historic run on home soil this summer. Mauricio Pochettino’s reign to date has been anything but plain sailing, but there were at least encouraging signs immediately before the tournament‘s beginning.

The U.S. beat Senegal and offered a respectable account of themselves in defeat to Germany at the weekend. Perform as they did in their two warm-up matches, and Pochettino’s side will be confident of topping a tame but potentially fiercely competitive Group D.

It’s a group bereft of a standout, and Paraguay is the USMNT’s lowest-ranked opponent (40th). The South Americans are back on the big stage for the first time since 2010, and will be out to spoil the party at SoFi Stadium on Friday night.

Here’s how you can watch the action on unfold on television around the world.

What Time Does USMNT vs. Paraguay Kick Off?

Location : Los Angeles, CA.

: Los Angeles, CA. Stadium : SoFi Stadium

: SoFi Stadium Date : Friday, June 12

: Friday, June 12 Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT

How to Watch USMNT vs. Paraguay on TV, Live Stream

World Cup fever is starting to sweep the States. | Michael Miller/ISI Photos/Getty Images

Those priced out of the USMNT’s opening World Cup fixture at least have a plentiful supply of streaming options. Fox Sports is the primary broadcaster for Friday’s eagerly anticipated duel, while Tubi and FuboTV are alternatives.

Telemundo will offer a Spanish-spoken broadcast of the USMNT’s opener.

The game is heavily covered across North America. In Canada, TSN joins CTV, RDS and Crave in broadcasting Friday’s clash, while those tuning in from Mexico have the choice of Canal 5, TUDN, Azteca 7, Las Estrellas and ViX.

All World Cup matches are available on free-to-air television in the United Kingdom, and this fixture is being shown in the early hours of Saturday morning on BBC One.

Country TV Channel/Live Strean United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Tubi, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, TSN5, RDS 2, CTV Two, RDS App, CTV App, Crave Mexico Canal 5 Televisa, TUDN, Azteca 7, TUDN En Vivo, Las Estrellas, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC Sport Web, BBC One, BBC iPlayer

What’s Next for USMNT, Paraguay?

Both teams will keep a close eye on the other opening game in Group D between Australia and Türkiye, which kicks off on Saturday night.

The defensive Socceroos are next on the USMNT’s agenda, with the pair clashing in Seattle on June 19. Paraguay, meanwhile, faces a talented Turkish side in Santa Clara hours after USMNT vs. Australia.

READ THE LATEST USMNT NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC