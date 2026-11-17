Rumbled by the news of Cristiano Ronaldo’s international retirement at the start of the month, life without its record goalscorer started bleakly for Portugal, who suffered its biggest ever home defeat at the hands of Denmark on Saturday.

The hosts found themselves 4–0 down before Bernardo Silva’s stoppage-time consolation, meaning they were unable to secure top spot in Group A4. Still, merely a point at bottom-of-the-table Wales on Tuesday will be enough for Jorge Jesus’s side to advance into the quarterfinals as group winners.

Portugal is, of course, the holder of the UEFA Nations League trophy, having claimed its second title last summer by beating Spain on penalties.

While there’s been ample evidence in recent years to suggest the Iberians would arguably be better off without a 41-year-old leading its attack, there’s no denying that Portuguese soccer is currently in a delicate moment after Ronaldo’s retirement. It needs a victory here to stabilize and assure supporters that there will be no major demise without the guarantee of Ronaldo’s goals.

Here’s how to tune into Portugal’s Nations League clash with Wales.

What Time Does Wales vs. Portugal Kick Off?

Location : Cardiff, Wales

: Cardiff, Wales Stadium : Cardiff City Stadium

: Cardiff City Stadium Date : Tuesday, Nov. 17

: Tuesday, Nov. 17 Kickoff Time : 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT

: 7:45 p.m. GMT / 2:45 p.m. ET / 11:45 a.m. PT Referee : Sven Jablonski (GER)

: Sven Jablonski (GER) VAR: Bastian Dankert (GER)

How to Watch Wales vs. Portugal on TV, Live Stream

fuboTV is one of the broadcasters in both the United States and Canada alongside the Spanish-language ViX in the former and DAZN in the latter.

Sky Sports is the primary destination for viewers in Mexico.

The match will be available on free-to-air television in the United Kingdom, with BBC Two, BBC Wales and S4C all providing coverage. BBC iPlayer is also an option for those tuning in on a device.

Country Broadcaster United States fuboTV, ViX, Fubo Sports Network 2 Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi United Kingdom BBC Two, S4C, BBC Wales, BBC iPlayer

What’s Next for Wales, Portugal?

Wales is set to be relegated to League B. | Mateusz Slodkowski/Getty Images

Portugal will be involved in the quarterfinals next March, with Tuesday’s result (and Denmark’s with Norway) determining whether that will be as group winners or runners-up.

Wales, as it stands, is poised to be involved in the relegation/promotion playoffs as one of the two best-performing League A fourth-place finishers. It’ll face one of the four League B runners-up with a spot in League A for the 2028–29 Nations League at stake.