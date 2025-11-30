How to Watch West Ham vs. Liverpool on TV, Live Stream
West Ham United are aiming to pile even more misery on reigning Premier League champions Liverpool on Sunday afternoon.
The resurgent Irons, who have won two of their last three under Nuno Espírito Santo, will be seeking to hand the Reds their 10th defeat in 13 matches across all competitions, smelling blood after Liverpool’s shock 4–1 defeat to PSV Eindhoven midweek.
Arne Slot and his band of underperformers will be desperate to stop the bleeding and have history on their side even if form eludes them. The Reds have lost just once to the Hammers in the past 20 battles between the sides.
West Ham and Liverpool supporters will be desperate to tune into the action—as will rival fans hoping for another Reds defeat. Here’s how to catch the clash live on TV.
What Time Does West Ham vs. Liverpool Kick Off?
- Location: London, England
- Stadium: London Stadium
- Date: Sunday, Nov. 30
- Kick-off Time: 2.05 p.m. GMT / 9.05 a.m. ET / 6.05 a.m. PT
- Referee: Darren England
- VAR: Paul Tierney
A slightly delayed kick-off time of 2.05 p.m. GMT will not affect television coverage of Liverpool’s trip to the London Stadium, with Sky Sports still broadcasting the fixture in the United Kingdom. The Main Event channel will be showing the game, with those on the move capable of tuning in via Sky GO.
Peacock are the only broadcasters of the match in the United States, but those across the rest of North America have several options.
fuboTV and DAZN will be showing the clash in Canada, while Caliente TV and FOX One have the rights in Mexico.
Country
TV channel/live stream
United States
Peacock
United Kingdom
Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Ultra HD, Sky GO, Sky GO Extra, NOW TV
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Caliente TV, FOX One
What’s Next for West Ham and Liverpool?
The fixtures will come thick and fast for West Ham in December and they start the month with a challenging trip to Old Trafford to face Manchester United. That battle comes next Thursday during a rare round of midweek Premier League action.
Liverpool begin their festive schedule with a clash against Sunderland at Anfield next Wednesday, followed by a trip to Leeds United the following Saturday. Two more potential banana skins for the Reds.