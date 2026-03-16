How Tottenham’s Next Five Premier League Fixtures Compare to Leeds, West Ham, Nottingham Forest

Draws all around mean it’s as you were in the fight for Premier League survival, although two teams will be particularly content with their weekend’s work.

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest may view their respective stalemates with Crystal Palace and Fulham as opportunities missed, even if the former suffered through the entire second half at Selhurst Park with 10 men.

On the contrary, West Ham United once again fought admirably to secure a result against the title-chasing Manchester City, while Tottenham Hotspur reminded their supporters what the concept of hope feels like. Richarlison, Everton’s savior four years ago, isn’t going to let the Lilywhites succumb to a humiliating relegation, their first in almost 50 years.

It’s going to be a battle until the very last, with four teams scrapping to avoid one fatal position.

Here are how the next five Premier League games look for those fighting to survive.

Tottenham, Leeds, Nottingham Forest, West Ham’s Next Five Premier League Matches

West Ham have momentum on their side. | Ian Kington/AFP/Getty Images

Tottenham (30 points) Leeds (32 points) Nott’m Forest (29 points) West Ham (29 points) Nott’m Forest (H) – March 22 Brentford (H) – March 21 Tottenham (A) – March 22 Aston Villa (A) – March 22 Sunderland (A) – April 12 Man Utd (A) – April 13 Aston Villa (H) – April 11 Wolves (H) – April 10 Brighton (H) – April 18 Wolves (H) – April 18 Burnley (H) – April 18 Crystal Palace (A) – April 20 Wolves (A) – April 25 Bournemouth (A) – April 25 Sunderland (A) – April 24 Everton (H) – April 25 Aston Villa (A) – May 2 Burnley (A) – May 2 Chelsea (A) – May 2 Brentford (A) – May 2

Tottenham’s point at Liverpool means they have momentum on their side for what has to be regarded as their most significant fixture since the Europa League final. Nottingham Forest’s visit to north London next Sunday is a bona fide relegation six-pointer.

The second leg of Spurs’ Champions League round of 16 tie with Atlético Madrid arrives before Forest’s visit, but their main goal on Wednesday night, given that they’re 5–2 down, must be ensuring that everyone escapes the contest unscathed. They were without as many as 13 players at Anfield.

Leeds are at home to surprise European hopefuls Brentford next Saturday night, while West Ham visit the slumping Aston Villa.

The international break offers respite for the final push, with Spurs starting April away at Sunderland. A once-daunting trip now doesn’t look quite so intimidating, given the Black Cats’ poor run of form, especially at home. Brighton & Hove Albion visit N17 the following week before Tudor’s men take on resurgent bottom dwellers Wolverhampton Wanderers.

May begins with a trip to Villa Park.

How big could Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s penalty miss prove to be? | Glyn KIRK/AFP/Getty Images

A five-game winless run in the top flight means Leeds, so improved since Christmas, haven’t escaped the dogfight. However, upcoming home games against Wolves and Burnley present Daniel Farke’s side with a great opportunity to secure six points and veer towards safety. They also travel to Manchester United and mid-table Bournemouth in April.

Forest have back-to-back home games after the break, with Aston Villa and Burnley traveling to the City Ground. They’re then up in Sunderland to conclude April before visiting Champions League hopefuls Chelsea.

West Ham are also in west London on the first weekend of May, but they’re at Brentford. Before that, the Hammers will back themselves in all three of their April outings. A trip to Crystal Palace is sandwiched between the visits of Wolves and Everton. The latter have been a nuisance on the road this season, mind, and David Moyes would love to get one over his former employers.

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