How Tottenham’s Remaining Fixtures Compare to West Ham’s After Huge Aston Villa Win

Leeds United all but guaranteed their safety by beating Burnley on Friday night, and Nottingham Forest’s level of performance since Vitor Pereira took charge suggests two London rivals will slog it out during the final three weeks of the season to stay in the division.

We may revisit that assumption should Forest succumb to Chelsea on Monday afternoon, especially with their Europa League focus and domestic fixtures that lie ahead.

Anyway, Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United; who’d have thought it, eh? Even if Spurs finished 17th last season and the Hammers obviously weren’t going anywhere with Graham Potter in charge, only Nostradamus could’ve foreshadowed an existential battle between the pair during the final month of the season.

West Ham’s momentum stalled at Brentford over the weekend, leaving the door ajar for Roberto De Zerbi’s Lilywhites, who carved out a crucial 2–1 win over Aston Villa to climb above their capital foes and out of the relegation zone.

Here’s how the remaining matches look for the protagonists of the dramatic relegation battle.

Tottenham and West Ham’s Remaining Premier League Fixtures Compared

West Ham’s momentum stalled in west London. | Kevin Hodgson/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Tottenham (17th, 37 points) West Ham (18th, 36 points) Leeds (H) – May 11 Arsenal (H) – May 10 Chelsea (A) – May 19 Newcastle (A) – May 17 Everton (H) - May 24 Leeds (H) - May 24

While Tottenham supporters have actively rooted against their own to ensure previous Arsenal Premier League title bids have gone up in smoke, the fanbase should be unified in their support of the Gunners next weekend.

Victory for Mikel Arteta’s side in east London would greatly aid their survival bid, especially as they’re hosting a Leeds United team that may be taking their foot off the gas in May, given that they’re pretty much safe.

A result for West Ham could hand Man City the title, so it wouldn’t be all bad news for the Lilywhites, but it’d make their task of staying up considerably more difficult. Imagine the pressure they’ll be under for that Monday night fixture. Woof.

Roberto De Zerbi has lifted Tottenham. | Maynard Manyowa/News Images/NurPhoto/Getty Images

After that, Spurs visit Stamford Bridge in a midweek clash after Chelsea’s FA Cup final with Manchester City. It’s a fixture that will evoke memories of the “Battle of the Bridge” from a decade ago, when the Blues fought back from 2–0 down to earn the point that sealed the league title for miracle-workers Leicester City.

West Ham are up at Newcastle United on the penultimate weekend, perhaps encouraged by their win at St. James’ Park last season. Newcastle did stop the rot against Brighton & Hove Albion, but won’t be playing for much in their final home outing of 2025–26.

Both teams are at home on the final day, with Spurs welcoming Everton to N17, and West Ham facing Leeds.

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