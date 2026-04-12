How Tottenham Fared in Roberto De Zerbi’s Debut vs. Sunderland

Tottenham Hotspur’s woes continued at the start of Roberto De Zerbi’s reign, as the relegation-threatened Lilywhites succumbed to a slender defeat at Sunderland.

Spurs entered Sunday’s duel in the drop zone for the first time since the opening weekend of the 2015–16 season, after West Ham United battered Wolverhampton Wanderers 4–0 on Friday night.

The Hammers’ result only added to the pressure on De Zerbi’s side at the Stadium of Light, although many were optimistic that the presence of the handsomely-paid Italian in the away dugout could facilitate a swift change of fortunes.

However, there were no discernible signs of progress from this depleted and technically limited Tottenham outfit. De Zerbi is not a miracle-worker, and that was evident on Sunday.

De Zerbi’s Tottenham vs. Sunderland

It was more of the same from Spurs on Wearside. | ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP/Getty Images

“I don’t want to give too many principles, too many instructions on the pitch if we are speaking about just football, but organization with the ball, without the ball,” De Zerbi told reporters in his pregame press conference.

Tempering expectations, a watered-down iteration of ’De Zerbi-ball’ was projected at Sunderland. Still, the away side came close to sneaking ahead with a slick build-up sequence within minutes, only for Richarlison to produce a tame effort at the crucial moment.

It was an attack Spurs struggled to replicate in the lengthy aftermath, with De Zerbi’s approach, especially without the ball, a cautious one that facilitated plenty of slow periods of Sunderland possession.

There was more inversion of Tottenham’s full backs, but Destiny Udogie was also able to burst forward when Conor Gallagher drifted into the left back zone. This was positive from De Zerbi, but the Italian’s alternative selections and player profiling raised questions.

Mathys Tel and Xavi Simons were surprising omissions from the starting lineup, while Lucas Bergvall was used as the most advanced midfielder—a role Thomas Frank tried to shoehorn him into with limited success. The first half produced little by way of attacking invention, but they at least failed to concede a first-half goal in the Premier League for the first time in three months.

A bright opening to the second was tamed by a cruel setback, as passivity on the edge of the box proved Spurs’ undoing again. Gallagher was easily beaten by marauding Nordi Mukiele before the Sunderland right back had an effort deflect off Micky van de Ven and beyond the helpless Antonín Kinsky, whose performance was one of the few encouraging signs from Tottenham’s display.

A nasty collision between Kinsky and Cristian Romero, courtesy of a cynical Brian Brobbey push, disrupted an already drab game’s rhythm, with Spurs, despite the presence of Tel off the bench, struggling to work their way back into the game. Better decision making in the final third would’ve allowed Sunderland to stretch their advantage, with the away side toiling towards the end.

A thumping effort from Pedro Porro, tipped over the bar by Robin Roefs, was their only moment of note in the dying embers, as a physical and robust Black Cats held on for a narrow win.

As a result, Spurs’ survival hopes are now out of their hands. They’re 14 games without a win in the top flight, and this showing offered few signs of immediate progress under their new manager.

Sunderland vs. Tottenham Match Statistics

Statistic Sunderland Tottenham Possession 52% 48% Expected Goals (xG) 1.79 0.91 Total Shots 13 11 Shots on Target 2 7 Big Chances 3 1 Pass Accuracy 78% 81% Fouls Committed 14 15 Corners 2 6

What Comes Next for De Zerbi’s Tottenham?

The Italian meets his former club next week. | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

De Zerbi now has just six games to save Tottenham from the abyss, and their upcoming task is another difficult one.

The Italian faces off against former employers Brighton & Hove Albion on his home debut next week, with the Seagulls entering Saturday’s game with genuine European aspirations after winning five of their previous six league outings.

A West Midlands double header then calls, with Spurs visiting bottom-of-the-table Wolverhampton Wanderers and Champions League-chasing Aston Villa in back-to-back weeks. Another decisive relegation six-pointer on home soil, this one against Leeds United, is scheduled for May 11.

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