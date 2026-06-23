How Wrexham Could Line Up With Five New Signings Next Season

Wrexham are expected to prioritize quality over quantity in the summer transfer window as they prepare for their next push toward the Premier League.

After securing a club-record seventh-place finish in their first season back in the Championship, the Red Dragons believe only a handful of additions are needed to strengthen the first-team squad.

Manager Phil Parkinson is expected to receive further financial backing after 13 players arrived as part of a $45 million spending spree last year.

The club's priority appears to be reinforcing the wingback positions, while additions at striker, central midfield and goalkeeper could also improve the starting lineup. Here is how Sports Illustrated believes Wrexham could line up next season with five sensible summer signings.

How Wrexham Could Line Up Next Season

Wrexham will target Championship experience this summer. | FotMob.

GK: Anthony Patterson—Wrexham are expected to sign a new first-choice goalkeeper this summer and have been linked with Sunderland’s Patterson. If Sunderland decide to sell, the move could cost around $10 million.

CB: Zak Vyner—Vyner has yet to fully showcase his abilities since arriving from Bristol City at the start of the year. He was deployed in defensive midfield before an injury cut his season short. With his experience at this level, he remains a strong candidate for a starting role.

CB: Dom Hyam—Hyam was named Wrexham captain just two months after joining the club and quickly established himself as a key figure in the squad. The defense is expected to be built around him next season.

CB: Callum Doyle—Doyle was one of Wrexham’s standout performers last season and earned a place in the Championship Team of the Season. While there is significant interest in his services, he is expected to remain in North Wales if the club can match his ambitions.

RWB: Terry Devlin—Wrexham remain interested in Devlin after making inquiries during the January transfer window. Portsmouth are expected to sell him this summer, and a move to North Wales already appears to be a realistic possibility.

CM: Ethan Galbraith—Galbraith is among Wrexham’s early summer targets, although they are not alone in pursuing him. The Red Dragons would likely need to pay a premium to secure the midfielder from Swansea City, one of their Welsh rivals.

CM: Ben Sheaf—Sheaf played an important role throughout his debut season at the Racecourse Ground and should continue to do so if he can stay fit. However, Wrexham would benefit from signing a younger holding midfielder to compete with both Sheaf and Matty James.

LWB: Harry Amass—Amass impressed during his loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday but made only one appearance at Norwich City before suffering an untimely injury. A loan move to Wrexham would make considerable sense, while allowing Liberato Cacace to remain at the club.

CAM: Josh Windass—Windass established himself as one of the Championship’s top attacking midfielders last season. He is also an influential figure in the dressing room and should retain his place in the starting lineup.

CAM: Nathan Broadhead—Broadhead endured a challenging first season back in North Wales, but his talent is unquestionable. If he can rediscover his confidence, he could become a driving force behind a successful promotion challenge.

ST: Ellis Simms—Wrexham are expected to pursue an upgrade at striker this summer, and Simms ranks among the Championship’s best options. He scored 13 goals as Coventry secured promotion to the Premier League despite starting only 15 league matches.

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