‘I Can do That’—Hugo Ekitike Proposes Liverpool Solution Amid Alexander Isak Competition
Arne Slot has his hands full trying to manage and get the most out of Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitiké, but the latter has made his stance known regarding potentially the two of them playing together.
“It is good that Alex is here. For me, at my age, I have a lot of things to improve and learn. It is for the coach to decide how we want to play. I can play in a two-striker composition or just with one striker, I can do a lot of things. If we have to play together, I can do that,” Ekitiké said ahead of Liverpool’s Champions League clash with Galatasaray.
The 23-year-old did say it comes down to the coach at the end of the day, but he has made his willingness known to not only learn from Isak, but potentially entice Slot to put both of them on the pitch at the same time.
Could Slot Play Both Isak and Ekitiké Together?
Slot has yet to play both Isak and Ekitiké together with the Dutch manager naming one to the starting lineup and the other as an eventual substitute. Isak made his Liverpool debut in the Champions League against Atlético Madrid and started against Southampton and Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup and Premier League respectively. Ekitiké started in the Merseyside derby, but picked up what Slot described as a “stupid” red card against Southampton causing him to miss the trip to Selhurst Park.
Having both of his star strikers on the pitch is a likely reality once Isak reaches full fitness given he didn’t have a preseason with his transfer saga, but in what situations remain to be seen. Chasing a result late in a game lends itself to having multiple strikers on the pitch, but could Slot deploy Ekitiké on the left wing?
The Frenchman made just four appearances from 2019 to 2021 when he was playing in Ligue 1. Once moving to Frankfurt, he played primarily as a centre forward. Regardless, Slot has the rotational depth at striker to keep both fresh for a long season.
Ekitiké man reflected on the red card in the pregame press conference: “It was not smart. Obviously, I punished myself a lot. I felt disappointed to watch the boys from home on Saturday. I apologise to everybody, to my team-mates. It won’t happen again. I just move on now. I am looking forward.”
As well, Ekitiké clarified his stance on the Liverpool move even after the club completed a record-breaking move for Isak. “This club was the best choice for me...It just fitted for what I was looking for. It was a good choice for me. That’s why I chose Liverpool...”