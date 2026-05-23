Hull vs. Middlesbrough: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Hull City and Middlesbrough meet at Wembley Stadium on Saturday afternoon with a spot in the 2026–27 Premier League at stake.

The Tigers were expected to meet Southampton in the Championship playoff final, but the ’Spygate’ debacle means the Saints have been expelled and replaced by Boro, who they beat 2–1 on aggregate in the semifinals.

The remarkable circumstances means preparation for the latest iteration of soccer’s “richest game” has been rather unique, with doubts cast as to whether the game would even take place this weekend.

Nevertheless, both Hull, who beat Millwall over two legs to get to Wembley, and Boro must refocus as they aim to return to the top fight. The Tigers endured a wretched end to the season but beat Norwich City on the final day to sneak into the playoffs, while Kim Hellberg’s side emerged as the hipster’s favorite throughout the regular season.

However, they, too, struggled down the stretch, having appeared likely to compete fiercely with Coventry City for the title. They slipped down to fifth, recovering during the final month of the season, and have now been gifted a second chance to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2017.

Hull vs. Middlesbrough Score Prediction

Boro Maximize Lifeline

Hayden Hackney is “ready” for the playoff final. | Trevor Wilkinson/MI News/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The winner of Saturday’s game will join Coventry and Ipswich Town in the top tier next season, and Hull could become the first team since Blackpool in 2009–10 to win the playoffs after finishing sixth.

The Tigers have upset the odds already by beating Millwall at the Den, with Sergej Jakirović the man masterminding their quest to end a nine-year top-flight hiatus. They’ve got the goalscorers to win a one-off encounter, but Boro’s high technical level and tactical quirks will ensure Hull suffer at Wembley.

The Teessiders, crushed after losing at St. Mary‘s, have been offered an unprecedented lease of life. That’s likely to show in the capital, even if these occasions are typically tense and fraught, with so much on the line.

Fine margins are inevitable : Since the playoff final returned to Wembley in 2007, only three victors have won by more than one goal.

: Since the playoff final returned to Wembley in 2007, only three victors have won by more than one goal. Head-to-head record : While Boro have struggled on recent Wembley outings, and Kim Hellberg has questioned his side’s readiness for the final, the Teessiders have won five of the previous eight meetings against Hull, losing twice. The results were split in the season, as the Tigers atoned for a 4–1 home defeat by winning 1–0 at the Riverside after Christmas.

: While Boro have struggled on recent Wembley outings, and Kim Hellberg has questioned his side’s readiness for the final, the Teessiders have won five of the previous eight meetings against Hull, losing twice. The results were split in the season, as the Tigers atoned for a 4–1 home defeat by winning 1–0 at the Riverside after Christmas. Hayden Hackney boost: Boro have won just twice since Hackney suffered a groin injury in March, but the dynamic midfielder is ready to play some part for Hellberg’s side at Wembley. He won’t play 90 minutes, and might not even start, but his presence on Saturday will be a major encouragement. Hackney is Boro’s beating heart, and was named the Championship’s Player of the Season.

Prediction: Hull 1–2 Middlesbrough

Hull Predicted Lineup vs. Middlesbrough

Hull are the underdogs at Wembley. | FotMob

The absence of Kyle Joseph could prove to be a big blow at Wembley after the forward sustained an injury in the second leg of their semifinal with Millwall. However, Oli McBurnie is the man Middlesbrough will have to slow down under the arch, given his excellent goalscoring form in the second tier.

The Scot leads the Tigers’ scoring charts with 17 goals this season. Joe Gelhardt will offer strong support off the bench, having found the net 15 times.

Cody Drameh and Amir Hadžiahmetović are working their way back from knocks, and are set to play some part in Saturday’s final. Hadžiahmetović had been expected to miss the World Cup with a meniscus injury, but the experienced midfielder was included in Bosnia & Herzegovina’s World Cup squad.

Hull Predicted Lineup vs. Middlesbrough (3-4-2-1): Pandur; Ajayi, Egan, Hughes; Coyle, Slater, Crooks, Giles; Belloumi, Millar; McBurnie.

Middlesbrough Predicted Lineup vs. Hull

Hackney returns for Boro. | FotMob

Significantly for Boro, Hellberg has declared key midfielder Hackney “ready” for the playoff final. The 23-year-old, who’s bound to attract plenty of transfer interest this summer, hasn‘t played since mid-March after picking up a calf injury.

Starting him would be a risk given the time he spent out and Boro’s far-from-ideal preparation for the final, but Hellberg may bite the bullet with his star for the big occasion.

However, they are without Tommy Conway, who picked up an ankle injury at St. Mary’s. If Hackney does return to the starting lineup, Riley McGree could move up into the front three.

Former Hull man Alfie Jones is also sidelined through injury, while Alex Bangura is a doubt with a muscle issue.

Middlesbrough Predicted Lineup vs. Hull (3-4-2-1): Brynn; Ayling, Fry, Malanda; Brittain, Hackney, Morris, Targett; Whittaker, McGree; Strelec.

What Time Does Hull vs. Middlesbrough Kick Off?

Location: London, England

London, England Stadium: Wembley Stadium

Wembley Stadium Date: Saturday, May 23

Saturday, May 23 Kickoff Time: 3:30 p.m. BST / 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT

3:30 p.m. BST / 10:30 a.m. ET / 7:30 a.m. PT Referee: Jarred Gillett

Jarred Gillett VAR: Staurt Attwell

How to Watch Hull vs. Middlesbrough on TV, Live Stream

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