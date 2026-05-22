When Does the 2026 Summer Transfer Window Open?

All eyes will be on the World Cup this summer, but away from the field there will be a frenzy of transfer business conducted during and after the tournament in North America.

Last summer’s transfer window involved reckless spending—primarily by Premier League sides—and an abundance of blockbuster switches, and nothing different is expected this year despite international soccer dominating the discourse.

Clubs from across the world will frantically search for transformative additions ahead of the 2026–27 campaign, with Europe’s heavyweights projected to flex their financial muscles yet again.

But when will clubs be able to begin their business? Here’s everything you need to know about this summer’s transfer window.

When Does the Summer Transfer Window Open?

Mohamed Salah is among the big names on the move. | Robbie Jay Barratt/AMA/Getty Images

Transfer windows across Europe’s major divisions will open at different times, with the Premier League kicking off earlier than its competitors. Clubs in England’s top flight can begin their recruitment on Monday, June 15.

Serie A is next to open the shutters on June 29, closely followed by La Liga, Ligue 1 and the Bundesliga, who will begin trading on July 1.

The Saudi Pro League opens a little later on July 22, while Major League Soccer’s mid-season market is open from July 13.

Clubs will be able to come to agreements with players before their country’s transfer window officially opens, but signings can’t be confirmed until the opening date arrives.

Free agents are able to move at any point.

When Does the Summer Transfer Window Close?

Robert Lewandowski is a free agent this summer. | Kazimierz Koper/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Despite opening a fortnight earlier than other divisions, the Premier League will still close at a similar time to the rest of Europe’s top five leagues.

Business must be completed by August 31 in the Premier League and the Bundesliga, while La Liga, Serie A and Ligue 1 shut their doors the day afterward. The MLS summer window closes on September 2.

After those dates have passed, clubs will be forced to wait until the winter transfer window to make any more signings.

Transfer Window Dates By League

League Window Opens Window Shuts Premier League June 15 August 31 Serie A June 29 September 1 La Liga July 1 September 1 Bundesliga July 1 August 31 Ligue 1 July 1 September 1 MLS July 13 September 2

Which Players Will Make Transfers This Summer?

Enzo Fernández could leave Chelsea. | Chris Lee/Chelsea FC/Getty Images

Some colossal names will inevitably make transfers this summer, regardless of their World Cup involvement. High-profile free agents such as Mohamed Salah, Robert Lewandowski and Bernardo Silva will all join new clubs, while enormous transfer fees will be splashed on talent across the world.

Argentinian duo Enzo Fernández and Julián Alvarez are two of the superstars reportedly seeking moves, while massive sums will be required to sign emerging talents such as Yan Diomande, Elliot Anderson and Adam Wharton.

Expect Premier League sides to be the biggest spenders after splashing billions last summer, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich boasting the power to match the riches of England’s behemoths.

READ THE LATEST TRANSFER NEWS AND RUMORS FROM WORLD SOCCER