Ilkay Gundogan Leaves Man City After One Year to Fulfil Childhood Dream
Ilkay Gündogan bid a fond farewell to Manchester City on Tuesday evening, just one year after returning to the Etihad, to seal a dream move to Turkish giants Galatasaray.
The Germany international was Pep Guardiola’s first signing as Manchester City manager back in 2016 but left for Barcelona after captaining the club to their first-ever Champions League title. Gündogan lasted just one year in Catalonia before cancelling his contract and giving up a large chunk of wages to head back to the Etihad.
The 34-year-old made 54 appearances across all competitions during the worst campaign of Guardiola’s City tenure. A clause in Gündogan’s contract immediately triggered a one-year extension after he featured in a certain number of matches, but all parties agreed to part ways this summer.
For City, it freed the club of a sizeable wage packet and thinned out a squad Guardiola has repeatedly described as too big. For Gündogan, it was even more special.
“I’m reunited with my childhood love,” Gündogan wrote on social media after arriving in Istanbul to a rapturous reception. “Happiness is being at Galatasaray.”
The German-born Gündogan is proud of his Turkish roots and would travel to the country to visit his grandparents each summer. In an emotional farewell to City fans, the veteran midfielder explained that he was joining his “childhood favourite club, in a country that means so much to me.”
However, matters on the pitch also played their part. “Dear Cityzens, I want to be honest with you... the reason why I’m leaving is very simple: I still want to play football as often as possible, because that’s what I love the most,” Gündogan wrote on X. “I’ll turn 35 soon, but I still feel very fit and I truly believe I can continue to perform at a high level for a Champions League team.”
“Man City want a new beginning after an incredible era—something I can fully understand and respect,” he added. “I will never, ever forget what this great club has done for me over so many years.
“Most of my time here was absolutely fantastic and incredibly successful. The club and the city of Manchester will always hold a very special place in my heart.”